Office Pricing Hits High Note Despite COVID Fears

November marked 18th consecutive month of online inflation. One dollar out of every four dollars now spent online in the U.S. Adobe , announced the latest online inflation data for the month of November 2021. Online prices hit a record high at a 3.5% year-over-year (YoY) increase while prices are down 2% month-over-month (MoM) due to holiday discounts. This is the highest YoY increase since Adobe first began tracking the digital economy in 2014, and it marks the 18th consecutive month of YoY online inflation. Apparel was a standout category with prices up 17.3% YoY and down just 0.4% MoM, reaching a record high of inflation. One dollar out of every four dollars* is now spent online in the U.S., making the digital economy a significant component of the overall economy.

