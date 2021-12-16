Office Leasing Activity Weakens in Key Markets for Q4

As the omicron variant continues to threaten a return to pre-COVID normalcy, many office tenants are questioning whether the market is continuing to soften. On the hunt for advantageous deals, occupiers are pondering renegotiating existing leases or reducing their footprint to remain competitive in a tight labor market. But while...
In the last year, the war for talent has intensified. Every industry is struggling to attract and retain talent, and commercial real estate is no exception. While there are several market sectors experiencing a dearth of available talent, the debt markets are facing significant challenges, according to Kent Elliott, a principal at RETS Associates.
The soaring cost of existing single-family homes and consumers’ love affair with self-storage has led Patriot Holdings to launch Patriot Fund II, to be used to acquire manufactured housing, self-storage, and industrial facilities across the US. According to data from the National Association of Realtors, the median price of...
Office deals hit $6.8 billion through November, a number that’s still below pre-pandemic standards but is 11% higher than 2020 figures. New data from CommercialEdge notes that despite the recent downtown and the uncertainty around the future of the sector, the average sale price of office assets has not fallen. To the contrary, it’s hit an all-time high this year, at $291 per square foot. And perhaps even more surprisingly, “this has not been driven by a shift in the mix of assets that are sold, as the split across location and asset rating classes remains roughly the same as it was pre-pandemic,” a CommercialEdge report breaking down November data notes.
Cushman & Wakefield has waded into the debate about office tour activity and what it foretells for this asset class in a recent brief. There are a number of different data points on this metric, with each provider interpreting the meaning differently. Let’s start with C&W. It found that tour...
The availability of sublease space in the US office market appears to have peaked, with the market reaching what Cushman & Wakefield economists say is an inflection point. There was 130 million square feet of vacant sublease space as of the third quarter, a figure that translates into 13.4% of total vacant space in the US. That’s also a decline of 2 million square feet over last quarter, a welcome decrease after seven straight quarters of increasing inventory.
“People are seeing much more value in options like this," says Sherman Walters of National Restaurant Properties. He's marketing Orto's 3,080-square-foot space in NoDa. That Italian restaurant is closing over the weekend.
Office investment sales volume this year has officially surpassed the total for 2020, with $34.8 billion of sales logged in the third quarter alone. The Q3 figure is an increase over the $26 billion posted in Q2, according to a new report from Colliers. Suburban assets continue to be the focus of investor favor, with buyers allocating more than $25 billion into these properties in the third quarter alone. (In contrast, $9.6 billion was poured into CBD locations.)
The economy is springing back from pandemic-fueled downturn that marked 2020. At the GlobeSt.com Multifamily conference earlier this year, Richard Barkham, global chief economist and head of Americas research at CBRE, gave an economic forecast for the multifamily market, starting with a macro view. He had a optimistic outlook for the economy, although he did not temper expectations for the current expansion.
Oxford Properties Group and EverWest Real Estate Investors have formed a joint venture to target the US infill industrial portfolio growth. The JV will acquire and develop approximately $1 billion of infill, small-bay, industrial properties across the US.
With only a month left in the year, Tishman Speyer has landed the largest private sector office lease transaction in 2021. Meta signed a 719,037-square-foot lease for the entire Sunnyvale office campus in Silicon Valley. Tishman Speyer purchased the office campus seven months ago from NetApp, which relocated its global...
There’s long been a question, according to Yardi Matrix, about whether high-yield commercial mortgages get priced in line with the risk investors face. The problem has been data—or, rather, the lack of it. “Originators and holders of subordinated debt tend to be private operators that keep a tight lid on information for fear of giving away trade secrets,” Yardi noted.
A new report on single-family rentals by Cushman & Wakefield suggests shifting market realities may be calling for investors to reconsider how they balance their CRE portfolios. According to the firm, there are some large ongoing changes in the SFR market. One is location. The SFR and build-to-rent markets have...
The commercial real estate market has hardly been immune to the Great Resignation. Hotels and retail stores have been clamoring, often to little avail, for more workers. The impact is being felt in other ways as well, such as higher CRE loan servicing costs due to turnover at mortgage servicers.
