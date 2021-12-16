Office Leasing Activity Weakens in Key Markets for Q4

Office deals hit $6.8 billion through November, a number that’s still below pre-pandemic standards but is 11% higher than 2020 figures. New data from CommercialEdge notes that despite the recent downtown and the uncertainty around the future of the sector, the average sale price of office assets has not fallen. To the contrary, it’s hit an all-time high this year, at $291 per square foot. And perhaps even more surprisingly, “this has not been driven by a shift in the mix of assets that are sold, as the split across location and asset rating classes remains roughly the same as it was pre-pandemic,” a CommercialEdge report breaking down November data notes.

