Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Misses practice

Can you trust James Robinson this week? I wrote about that in my RB rankings piece earlier this week, and I received some Twitter criticism for my admittedly wishy-washy take -- I ranked him 23rd, but noted that I had no confidence in that one way or the other. It's a dream matchup against the Texans, who allow the fourth-most points to opposing running backs on the season. However, Robinson got benched two weeks ago and then had just six carries and no targets in Week 14. I just can't feel confident in him.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO