Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Misses practice

CBS Sports
 21 hours ago

Jackson (back) did not practice Wednesday, George Stoia III of The Denver...

www.cbssports.com

CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
CBS Sports

Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Ends up practicing

Gordon (thumb) is practicing Wednesday, after coach Vic Fangio said the running back would be held out, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Gordon returned to Sunday's win over the Lions after injuring his thumb and apparently doesn't want to miss practice time this week. He'll likely suit up Sunday against the Bengals and continue sharing work with Javonte Williams.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 15: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts for every game on the slate

A new spate of injuries brings a new slate of start/sit debates, and we're here to answer them all for every matchup on the slate. There are glaring Week 15 examples of players you should start and sit. There are also examples of sleepers who could provide unexpected production and big names who could flop based on these Week 15 matchups. Every week we'll break down every game on the slate and pinpoint the players you need to know in every matchup.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football: Who to start and sit for the Fantasy Playoffs, position previews and injury updates

Can you trust James Robinson this week? I wrote about that in my RB rankings piece earlier this week, and I received some Twitter criticism for my admittedly wishy-washy take -- I ranked him 23rd, but noted that I had no confidence in that one way or the other. It's a dream matchup against the Texans, who allow the fourth-most points to opposing running backs on the season. However, Robinson got benched two weeks ago and then had just six carries and no targets in Week 14. I just can't feel confident in him.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Did Jacksonville fire the wrong person? Former NFL scout still blames Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence is amongst the lowest rated quarterbacks in the NFL, and he has made himself even less of a desired starter this season. If anyone thinks Urban Meyer was the problem in Jacksonville, they don’t know football. Lawrence has had the lowest average-yards-per-completion of any starter in the...
NFL

