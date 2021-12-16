Broncos' Kareem Jackson: Misses practice

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
If I learned one thing from Week 14, it's that I'm starting to think that nobody in Jacksonville wants Urban Meyer to be the coach of the Jaguars anymore and that includes Urban Meyer. This is actually good news for me, because that's one less pick I'll have to worry...
Gordon (thumb) is practicing Wednesday, after coach Vic Fangio said the running back would be held out, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Gordon returned to Sunday's win over the Lions after injuring his thumb and apparently doesn't want to miss practice time this week. He'll likely suit up Sunday against the Bengals and continue sharing work with Javonte Williams.
A new spate of injuries brings a new slate of start/sit debates, and we're here to answer them all for every matchup on the slate. There are glaring Week 15 examples of players you should start and sit. There are also examples of sleepers who could provide unexpected production and big names who could flop based on these Week 15 matchups. Every week we'll break down every game on the slate and pinpoint the players you need to know in every matchup.
Can you trust James Robinson this week? I wrote about that in my RB rankings piece earlier this week, and I received some Twitter criticism for my admittedly wishy-washy take -- I ranked him 23rd, but noted that I had no confidence in that one way or the other. It's a dream matchup against the Texans, who allow the fourth-most points to opposing running backs on the season. However, Robinson got benched two weeks ago and then had just six carries and no targets in Week 14. I just can't feel confident in him.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Police recently released new information surrounding the death of former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. A friend found the 33-year-old dead at his home on Thursday. Police in Roswell, Georgia, got a call Thursday night of a reported cardiac arrest. The caller said they found Demaryius Thomas unconscious...
A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
Tony Dungy is not that interested in a potential opportunity to come down to Florida and coach the beleaguered Jacksonville Jaguars franchise, especially following the team’s dismissal of Urban Meyer. When asked on Twitter whether he’d accept a head-coaching gig for the Jaguars in the event he got an...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
Urban Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars early Thursday morning in a move that felt long overdue, even if he only coached the team for 11 months. Meyer quickly wore out his welcome with both players and his assistants, and some of them seemed happy to see him go.
On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
Trevor Lawrence is amongst the lowest rated quarterbacks in the NFL, and he has made himself even less of a desired starter this season. If anyone thinks Urban Meyer was the problem in Jacksonville, they don’t know football. Lawrence has had the lowest average-yards-per-completion of any starter in the...
Deion Sanders apparently wishes he had a gold-digger-dodging sensei like Brittany Renner back when he was in college because he said he would be about $20 million richer than he currently is if he knew the game off the field as well as he knew it on the field.
