Danvers, MA

Swastika found on bathroom stall at Danvers High School

By Boston 25 News Staff
 23 hours ago
DANVERS, Mass. — A swastika was found drawn on a bathroom stall at Danvers High School, Boston 25 News has learned.

This is the latest in a string of problems for the school district.

On Tuesday, the wrestling team was suspended for racist behavior.

Last month, two swastikas were found in middle school bathrooms.

And a few weeks ago, the hockey team was accused of allegations of racism and homophobic activity.

In a letter, the school says it will be meeting with students “throughout the next few days to engage in work around biased and hateful language, dangers of social media, and the importance of reporting concerning information.”

[ Danvers School Committee meets, but no vote taken on superintendent after hazing controversy ]

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

