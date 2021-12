It's crazy to consider just how close we came to a Pixel Watch back in 2016. Google nearly launched an LG-made wearable of its own alongside the original Pixel phones before bailing out of the plan at the last minute. Since then, the occasional murmurs about a potential first-party smartwatch have sprung up, fueled by acquisitions and reignited interest in Wear OS. Hot on the heels of a partnership with Samsung, it sounds like Google is ready to try its hand at smartwatch hardware one more time.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO