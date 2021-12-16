ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold79 Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing raising gross proceeds of $1,293,704 with the issuance of...

Form 497J FRONTIER FUNDS, INC.

(Registration Nos. 333-07305; 811-07685) Attached for filing on behalf of Frontier Funds, Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 497(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), please find the Statement of Additional Information for the Frontier HyperiUS Global Equity Fund (the "Fund"), a series of the Company.
Aurelius Minerals Announces Closing of $1.16 Million Private Placement and Announces Election of New Director at Its Annual General Meeting

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement of (i) 2,418,611 flow-through shares that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.36 per Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds of $870,700 (the "Flow-Through Offering"), and (ii) 963,333 Common Share units (the ("Common Share Units") at a price of $0.30 per Common Share Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $289,000 (the "Common Share Unit Offering"), and together with the Flow-Through Offering" (the "Offering"), for aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering of $1,159,700.
Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Flow-through Non-brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(OTCQX:CMRZF)(FSE:D7H0) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement consisting of the issuance of up to 10,700,000 common shares (each, a "Share") issued on a "flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Quebec) at a price of $0.28 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering"). Insiders may participate in the Offering.
Musk Metals Closes Two Concurrent Flow-Through Private Placements

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / MUSK METALS CORP. ("MUSK METALS" OR THE "COMPANY")...
Northstar Completes Miller Gold Drill Program and Closes Bought Deal Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) (OTCQB: NSGCF) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), announces the Company has completed a Phase IIB diamond drill program on its 100%-owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southwest of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. A total of 2,495 metres were drilled in 14 holes, with 6 holes testing Allied Syenite Gold Zone extensions, 2 holes testing the recently discovered E Zone and 6 holes designed to upgrade a historic resource estimate on the recently acquired Searles Property.
Context Therapeutics (CNTX) Announces Closing of $31.25 Million Private Placement of Common Stock, Warrants

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) ("Context Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a women's oncology company developing small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for breast and gynecological cancers, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement for the sale of 5,000,000 shares of common stock of Context Therapeutics together with warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares of common stock ("Warrants"), which resulted in gross proceeds to Context Therapeutics of approximately $31.25 million, before deducting offering expenses (the "Offering"). Each share of common stock and accompanying Warrant were sold at a combined offering price of $6.25. The Warrants have a five and one-half year term and an exercise price of $6.25 per share.
Fluor's (FLR) NuScale Unit to go Public Through SPAC Deal

Fluor Corporation FLR rose 3.96% during the trading session on Dec 14 and 1.11% in the after-hours trading session after the company’s NuScale Power, LLC entered into a merger agreement with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. SV, by which its nuclear energy unit can go public. The deal is expected to close in first-half 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
AP Acquisition Corp (APCA.U) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AP Acquisition Corp (NYSE: APCA.U), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with ...
Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
Stem buys solar asset management software company Also Energy Holdings

Stem Inc. said Thursday it agreed to pay $695 million in cash and stock to buy privately held Also Energy Holdings Inc., solar asset management software maker. Stem's purchase price includes 75% cash and about 25% in common stock for Also Energy Holdings, which is backed by Clairvest Group Inc. shares of Stem Inc., an energy storage network provider based in San Francisco, are down 12.4% so far in 2021.
Anaconda Mining Reports Positive Phase I Open Pit Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project

Pre-tax Net Present Value (5%) of $484M with a pre-tax IRR of 31.2%. After-tax Net Present Value (5%) of $328M with an after-tax IRR of 25.5%. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to report the results of the Phase I Open Pit Feasibility Study ('Feasibility Study' or the 'Study') prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ('NI 43-101') for its 100% owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro', or the 'Project') in Nova Scotia, Canada. All currency is presented in Canadian dollars (C$) and referenced as 'C$' or '$', unless otherwise stated. Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, and the financial analysis for the Project were completed using base case assumptions of US$1,600 per ounce of gold and an exchange rate of US$1.00 to C$1.25.
Trillium Gold to acquire Canadian land package from Infinite Ore

Trillium Gold Mines has agreed to acquire all of Infinite Ore’s Contiguous Confederation Lake Land Package in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario in Canada. Under the definitive deal, Trillium will purchase Eastern Vision property holdings in the Confederation Lake assemblage of the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt. Trillium will issue...
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.51 to $72.38 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.14 to $75.02 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 5 cents to $2.18 a gallon. January heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.27 a gallon. January natural gas fell 3 cents to $3.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
