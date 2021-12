Pritzker Administration Announces $45 Million in Grants Available Through Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) Program Funding Opportunities

One of the state’s richest men is reportedly ready to invest a lot of his own money to shake up the race for Illinois governor. Billionaire hedge fund owner Ken Griffin has been a vocal opponent of Governor JB Pritzker, and multiple media reports say he is prepared to put as much as $300 million of his fortune to help fund a GOP candidate to challenge him. And some of those reports say Griffin’s choice may be Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who had earlier said he did not plan to run for governor next year, but may now be reconsidering. The Illinoize political newsletter says Irvin’s possible running mate could be GOP state Representative Avery Bourne.

AURORA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO