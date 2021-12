Billionaire Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa’s trip to space is garnering a lot of attention. The man reached the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday for a 12-day trip, during which time he will complete 100 tasks in space, including playing a game of badminton. The man who founded Japan’s largest online shopping mall in 1998 also helped Uber Eats to create a record of becoming the first food delivery platform to send its food to space. Uber Eats did the unthinkable- they successfully delivered food from Earth to space, bringing a hearty meal to the astronauts on board at the Internation Space Station.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO