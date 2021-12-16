ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

UBS Upgrades TPI Composites (TPIC) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. UBS analyst Jon Windham upgraded TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) from Sell to Neutral with a price target of...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Downgrades Zscaler (ZS) to Underperform (4)

Daiwa Securities analyst Stephen Bersey downgraded Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) from Neutral (3) to Underperform (4) with a price target of $286.00 (from $266.00). The analyst comments "Given the recent stock price appreciation for ZS, we recommend that investors underweight existing positions in Zscaler’s stock. With recent high-profile security attacks highlighting the importance of improving enterprise security, we believe that investors have recently focused on security names like Zscaler. However, within this spotlight, we think that a pool of investors have become overly optimistic on valuations and have lifted security sector valuations. Thus, our new 4/Underperform rating reflects our updated view and new 12-month target price of $286."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Downgrades Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) to Hold

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy downgraded Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $24.00 (from $30.00). The analyst comments "We are reducing our 12 mos. TP to $24 from $30 and downgrading shares to Hold from Buy, reflecting lower confidence in potential for revenue and margin upside across FY23. Fundamental improvement potential through FY23E appears appropriately reflected in consensus margin expectations. Earnings upside becomes more dependent on revenue acceleration/upside for which visibility is challenging and our confidence is low. Checks showing higher levels of outlet inventory vs. pre-pandemic levels raise concern of a return of promotional pressure to margins. We remain impressed with turnaround achievements and strategic direction and continue to see our prevailing estimates of $6bn sales and $0.82 EPS in FY23E as achievable. Lower confidence in upside potential, however, sobers our view of multiple potential, and we see risk/reward largely in balance. Our $24 target price reflects 16x EV/EBITDA on our FY23E estimate of $675mn."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Commercial Metals Company (CMC) to Neutral

Citi analyst Alexander Hacking upgraded Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Worthington Industries (WOR) Tops Q2 EPS by 43c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) reported Q2 EPS of $2.15, $0.43 better than the analyst estimate of $1.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Upgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

JPMorgan Upgrades Azek, Downgrades Trex, Installed Building Products

JPMorgan analyst Michael Rehaut upgraded Azek Company Inc (NYSE:AZEK) to Overweight from Neutral and raised the price target to $56 (an upside of 31%) from $54. The analyst believes Azek's valuation – currently trading at "near-record high discounts" to Trex Company Inc, does not fully reflect the company's fundamental prospects over the next two years as well as on a longer-term basis.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Upgrades Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) to Neutral

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities analyst Tazeen Ahmad upgraded Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) from Underperform to Neutral with a price target of $4.00 (from $2.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Galera...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Assumes Coverage on Pinterest Inc (PINS), Downgrades to Neutral

UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley assumes coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) with a Neutral rating (from Buy) and a price target of $42.00. The analyst comments "We are below consensus on Pinterest revenue and user growth given evidence of continued app usage declines, deteriorating ad checks, and a suspect product pivot. If Pinterest cannot turn around user and revenue growth, the multiple will continue to re-rate lower, with almost 30% risk to the multiple in our bear case. UBS Evidence Lab data on app downloads and users has not shown an inflection since the start of 3Q21. That said, the company is scaling up a brand ad campaign in 4Q21 that could turn trends around. And the opportunity around on platform shopping is large. We think shares current discount much of the negatives in our view and thus we assume coverage with a Neutral rating and price target of $42 ."
MARKETS
Motley Fool

TPI Composites Q3 Earnings: Key Takeaways for Investors

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Shares of TPI Composites ( TPIC -5.45% )...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Upgrades Southern Co. (SO) to Neutral

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mizuho Securities analyst Paul Fremont upgraded Southern Co. (NYSE: SO) from Underperform to Neutral with a price target of $60.50 (from $55.00). The analyst comments "We are upgrading Southern...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Honeywell International (HON) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst Andrew Obin downgraded Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Upgrades CVR Energy (CVI) to Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta upgraded CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) from Underperform to Neutral with a price target of $21.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Wedbush Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Neutral

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $200.00 (from $340.00). The analyst commented, "We are downgrading shares of DOCU from OUTPERFORM...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) to Neutral

Citi analyst Amanda Scarnati upgraded CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Costco Wholesale (COST) PT Raised to $560 at Morgan Stanley as SG&A Leverage Likley to Drive Shares to New Highs

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) to $560.00 (from $510.00) after the company reported a ~14% EPS beat after SG&A leverage of ~90 bps drove ~5.5% incremental EBIT margins despite a tough compare (lapping ~45 bps of EBIT margin expansion).
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) PT Lowered to $20 at Cowen

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cowen analyst Oliver Chen lowered the price target on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) to $20.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining a Outperform rating following results. The analyst commented, "$0.25 EPS managed to beat Street's $0.23 on GM...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Estimates Raised at Jefferies on Higher Auction Fees

Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni reiterated a Buy rating and $35.00 price target on ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ: ACVA) and raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded F45 Training Holdings (NYSE: FXLV) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $15.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades Invesco (IVZ) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) from Market ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

