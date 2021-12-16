McKee Criticized by Left and Right After Announcing New COVID Policies as Hospitalizations Spike

On Monday, December 6, 2021, DHHS announced 744 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, December 5. Today’s results include 621 people who tested positive by PCR test and 123 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 1,452 cases from Friday, December 3 (1,072 by PCR and 380 by antigen test); and 1,301 cases from Saturday, December 4 (1,069 by PCR and 232 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 34 new cases from Tuesday, November 30 (12 by PCR and 22 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,423; an additional 165 new cases from Wednesday, December 1 (99 by PCR and 66 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,311; and an additional 17 new cases from Thursday, December 2 (11 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,466. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 9,671 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO