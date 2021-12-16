ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

McKee Criticized by Left and Right After Announcing New COVID Policies as Hospitalizations Spike

By GoLocalProv News Team
GoLocalProv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Dan McKee on Wednesday brought together healthcare and business leaders and announced new policies to combat the increase of COVID in the state. Rhode Island’s numbers are grim and have been elevating for more than a month. In the past seven days, 30 Rhode Islanders have died;...

www.golocalprov.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Court revives U.S. Covid-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare in 26 states

The mandate is still blocked in 24 states. The mandate requires that federally funded healthcare facilities mandate Covid-19 vaccines or risk losing federal aid. Most U.S. healthcare workers have already been vaccinated by choice. A U.S. federal appeals court on Wednesday revived in 26 states a Biden administration Covid-19 vaccine...
U.S. POLITICS
The Providence Journal

This Just In: Help for a Barrington family, and what will McKee do about COVID spike?

Good afternoon and welcome to This Just In. I'm Mike McDermott, managing editor of The Providence Journal. I had to take an unplanned day off yesterday, did I miss anything?. Here's one story I read: a Barrington couple, who has spent the past few years dealing with one devastating health crisis after another while trying to provide stability for their young daughter, is now in need of a place to live after a fire heavily damaged their home. Antonia Noori Farzan told their story in yesterday's Journal, and since then a GoFundMe page set up to help the family rebuild their lives has collected more than $30,000 toward its $50,000 goal.
PROVIDENCE, RI
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana announces new omicron COVID cases, no hospitalizations

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced eight new cases of individuals infected with the COVID-19 omicron variant, although none has required hospitalization. The new infections bring the state’s known total number of omicron variant cases to 45; five are confirmed and 40 are “probable,” health officials said.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
WTOP

Maryland COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans

Spikes in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland have triggered state-mandated action plans that include encouraging hospitals to postpone elective surgeries. “Maryland has begun to see an uptick in our key health metrics, and we are increasingly concerned by the sharp rise in hospitalizations, which have doubled over the last three weeks,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news release.
MARYLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Governor McKee to make announcement on actions to address COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Governor McKee spoke with a number of officials and community members in an attempt to address the increase in COVID-19 cases. McKee met with health professionals from the medical community, representatives of the small business community, employers, and his COVID response team. McKee and his staff also spoke to our neighboring states in New York and Connecticut.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Filippi
stlpublicradio.org

COVID case spike has St. Louis hospitals stretched thin

When Dr. Clay Dunagan began leading the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force this past July, it was the delta variant of the coronavirus that was garnering attention, along with reinstated mask mandates. Now, just six months later, omicron is in the headlines. The crisis is ongoing — and the St. Louis area is seeing increases in COVID-19 cases reminiscent of last fall’s spike.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Announces 5 New COVID-19 Deaths, 3,713 New Cases 433 Hospitalizations

On Monday, December 6, 2021, DHHS announced 744 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, December 5. Today’s results include 621 people who tested positive by PCR test and 123 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 1,452 cases from Friday, December 3 (1,072 by PCR and 380 by antigen test); and 1,301 cases from Saturday, December 4 (1,069 by PCR and 232 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 34 new cases from Tuesday, November 30 (12 by PCR and 22 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,423; an additional 165 new cases from Wednesday, December 1 (99 by PCR and 66 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,311; and an additional 17 new cases from Thursday, December 2 (11 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,466. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 9,671 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Policies#Left And Right#Restaurants#Golocalprov News Team#Covid#Covid Act Now#Lifespan#Care New England#Democrats#Republicans#Democratic#Rhode Islanders#The Department Of Health#House
ABC6.com

Governor McKee announces Housing and Commerce appointments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Governor Dan McKee has announced that Josh Saal has been appointed to be the Deputy Secretary of Commerce to oversee a project for affordable housing. McKee also announced Hannah Moore as Assistant Secretary of Commerce so she may coordinate and develop federal grant opportunities for economic development.
POLITICS
Turnto10.com

McKee to announce 'actions' next week in response to rising COVID-19 cases

Gov. Dan McKee will announce a series of "actions" early next week to address the increase in COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island, his office said Friday evening. A statement said those actions will also "alleviate pressures on our hospital systems, while at the same time keeping our schools open for in-person learning and preventing economic disruptions to our small businesses."
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KGO

State seeing 'extremely concerning' spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Connecticut has seen an "extremely concerning" rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent weeks, health officials said, as the number of cases also continues to trend up. The state health department reported at least 500 hospitalizations on both Monday and Tuesday, marking a roughly 80% increase in the past two weeks -- and the highest numbers since April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Turnto10.com

McKee to announce COVID response measures Wednesday

Gov. Dan McKee will announce on Wednesday what the administration calls "a comprehensive set of actions" he will take in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island. McKee has scheduled a news conference for 1:30 p.m. It will be carried live on NBC 10 and streamed...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy