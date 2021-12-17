ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Accenture (ACN) Q1 Revenue Tops Consensus, Offers Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 14 hours ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported Q1 EPS of $2.78, may not compare to the analyst estimate of $2.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $15 billion versus the consensus estimate...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Winnebago Industries (WGO) Tops Q1 EPS by $1.26

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) reported Q1 EPS of $3.51, $1.26 better than the analyst estimate of $2.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Broadcom (AVGO) Tops Q4 EPS by 40c, Offers Q1 Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported Q4 EPS of $7.81, $0.40 better than the analyst estimate of $7.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.6 billion, may not compare versus the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. GUIDANCE:. Broadcom...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Adobe Systems (ADBE) Reports In-Line Q4 EPS, Q1 and FY22 Guidance Misses

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Adobe Systems (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported Q4 EPS of $3.20, in-line with the analyst estimate of $3.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.11 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Jabil (JBL) Tops Q1 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jabil (NYSE: JBL) reported Q1 EPS of $1.92, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $1.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Worthington Industries (WOR) Tops Q2 EPS by 43c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) reported Q2 EPS of $2.15, $0.43 better than the analyst estimate of $1.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analysts Slash Adobe Price Target Post Q4 Results

Analysts slashed price targets on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) as it reported mixed Q4 results and issued an outlook below consensus. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $670 to $630 (11.3% upside). Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Hold. Oppenheimer analyst Brian...
STOCKS
editorials24.com

FedEx stock rallies on earnings beat, outlook hike, $5 billion share buyback plan

FedEx Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the shipping and logistics company not only topped Wall Street estimates and hiked its outlook, but also announced a new share buyback program. FedEx. FDX,. -0.94%. shares surged 8% after hours, following a 0.9% decline in the regular session to...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Lowe’s Stock (LOW): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) increased 2.02% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) increased 2.02% today. Investors responded positively to the company announcing its fiscal 2022 financial outlook results. Based on the confidence in the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Accenture revenue forecast tops estimates on cloud, security services demand

(Reuters) -IT consulting firm Accenture Plc forecast better-than-expected second-quarter revenue on Thursday, as more clients seek its cloud and security services, sending its shares up more than 10% in premarket trade. Client spending, which rebounded last fiscal year to pre-pandemic levels due to a shift to hybrid working models, has...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

lululemon athletica (LULU) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. lululemon athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) reported Q3 EPS of $1.62, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Academy Sports and Outdoor (ASO) Tops Q3 EPS by 72c; Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Academy Sports and Outdoor (NASDAQ: ASO) reported Q3 EPS of $1.75, $0.72 better than the analyst estimate of $1.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.59 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GUIDANCE:. Academy...
MARKETS
Benzinga

C21 Investments Reports Slightly Lower Q3 Revenue, 10th Straight Quarter Of Positive Free Cash Flow

Vertically integrated cannabis company C21 Investments Inc. (CSE:CXXI) (OTCQX:CXXIF) announced its unaudited results on Thursday for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021. "C21 continues to deliver positive free cash flow and profitable bottom-line performance," Sonny Newman, the company's president and CEO said. "Despite challenging markets in the quarter, our focus on efficiency delivered $0.03 in earnings per share, and allowed us to make further significant reductions to Total Liabilities."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Adobe Shares Drop As Q1, FY22 Outlook Trail Estimates

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 20% year-on-year to $4.11 billion, beating the consensus of $4.09 billion. Revenue for the Digital Media segment was $3.01 billion, up 21% Y/Y. Creative revenue grew 19% Y/Y to $2.48 billion, while Document Cloud revenue rose 29% to $532 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Adobe shares slammed premarket as guidance lags estimates

Shares of Adobe Inc. fell 7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the maker of software for the desktop, web and mobile apps matched profit estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter but offered guidance for fiscal 2022 that lagged consensus. Adobe posted net income of $1.233 billion, or $2.57 a share, for the quarter to Dec. 3, down from $2.250 billion, or $4.64 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $3.20, matching the FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $4.110 billion from $3.424 billion a year ago, ahead of the $4.087 billion FactSet consensus. Ahead of an analyst day Thursday, the company offered guidance for fiscal 2022, targeting adjusted EPS of $3.70 and revenue of $17.90 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $14.26 and revenue of $18.20 billion. For the first quarter, it expects adjusted EPS of $3.35 and revenue of $4.23 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $3.39 and $4.33 billion. Shares have gained 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Adobe Earnings inline, Revenue Beats In Q4

Investing.com - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported on Thursday fourth quarter earnings that matched analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Adobe announced earnings per share of $3.2 on revenue of $4.11B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.2 on revenue of $4.09B. Adobe shares are up 26% from the beginning...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Community Policy