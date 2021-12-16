ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 6-K IAMGOLD CORP For: Dec 16

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. [ ] Form 20-F [...

StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K VIA optronics AG For: Dec 16

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F ⌧ Form 40-F ◻. Indicate by check...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K PETROBRAS - PETROLEO For: Dec 31

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Translation of Registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ___X___...
INCOME TAX
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K IMMUNIC, INC. For: Dec 14

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Immunic, Inc. Publishes Positive Results from the Single and Multiple Ascending Dose Parts of its Phase 1 Clinical Trial of IMU-935, a Potentially Best-in-Class Oral IL-17 Inhibitor. – Unblinded Data Established a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Vivid Seats Inc. For: Dec 13

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vivid Seats Announces Acquisition of Betcha Sports. CHICAGO, IL – December 13, 2021 – Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats” or the “Company”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Betcha Sports, Inc. (“Betcha”), a real money sports app with social and gamification features that enhance fans’ connection with their favorite live sports. The upfront purchase price is $25 million in Vivid Seats equity, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, with additional payments of up to $40 million of earnouts that, if earned, will be payable in a mix of cash and equity.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K James Hardie Industries For: Dec 10

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F..X.... Form 40-F......... Indicate...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K DR REDDYS LABORATORIES For: Dec 09

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13A-16 OR 15D-16 (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F x Form...
LAW
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K XORTX Therapeutics Inc. For: Dec 09

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 Suite 2400 - 745 Thurlow Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 0C5. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K BetterLife Pharma Inc. For: Dec 09

Form 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. For the month of December, 2021. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Tecnoglass Inc. For: Dec 08

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tecnoglass Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 136% to $0.065 Per Share. - Increased Return to Shareholders Highlights 2021 Record Free Cashflow Year to Date and Strong Balance Sheet Position - Barranquilla, Colombia...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Sonendo, Inc. For: Dec 06

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): December 6, 2021. SONENDO, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-40988 20-5041718. (...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 3 Repay Holdings Corp For: Dec 13 Filed by: BECKHAM AGGREGATOR, L.P.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. The reported shares are owned of record by Beckham Aggregator, L.P. ("Beckham Aggregator"). BT Parent GP, LLC ("BT Parent GP") is the general partner of Beckham Aggregator and as such may be deemed the beneficial owner of the shares reported herein. BT Parent GP has delegated investment decisions, including voting and dispositive power, with respect to shares reported herein to Beckham Aggregator's board of managers. The members of the board of managers, who act by majority vote, are Brian Golson, Zachary Sadek and Tom Hough.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Clear Channel Outdoor For: Dec 13

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Initiates Review of Strategic Alternatives for European Business; Announces Improved Q4 2021 Guidance. SAN ANTONIO, TX, December 13, 2021 — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) today...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K/A Global Blue Group Holdin For: Dec 09

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Argo Blockchain Plc For: Dec 08

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Future Health ESG Corp. For: Dec 09 Filed by: BARCLAYS PLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) The reporting persons did not engage in any reportable transactions during the relevant period. The reporting persons are no longer subject...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 InnovAge Holding Corp. For: Dec 01 Filed by: BLAIR PATRICK T

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. For: Dec 09

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shift Technologies Announces New $100 million Floorplan Facility. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2021 – Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, announced a $100 million committed floorplan facility with Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY), a leading digital financial services company. The new floorplan financing relationship expands the companies’ business relationship and has a two-year term, expiring December 9, 2023.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Provenance Gold Signs Option Agreement for a Historical near Surface Gold Resource and Provides Assays from the Project Which Include 69 Meters of 3.05 g/t Gold

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company" or "Provenance") is pleased to report that it has signed a binding option to purchase the Eldorado Property in eastern Oregon from Nevada Select Royalty, Inc. ("Nevada Select"). Nevada Select is an arms-length subsidiary of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE: GROY), a leading growth and Americas-focused precious metals royalty company. Provenance has completed the first year's payment of the option to purchase. The Eldorado Property hosts a significant historical gold resource in eastern Oregon. The project area is located on top of a large gold placer area and is located in the mining friendly part of the state.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K/A Cosmos Holdings Inc. For: Dec 08

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) December 8, 2021. Cosmos Holdings Inc. (Exact name of registrant as...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 UWHARRIE CAPITAL CORP For: Dec 08 Filed by: Amirtharaj Merlin

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. This acquisition represents payment for a portion of the reporting person's Annual Retainer for serving in the capacity of Director.
MARKETS

