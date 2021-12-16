Form 6-K IAMGOLD CORP For: Dec 16

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vivid Seats Announces Acquisition of Betcha Sports. CHICAGO, IL – December 13, 2021 – Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) (“Vivid Seats” or the “Company”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Betcha Sports, Inc. (“Betcha”), a real money sports app with social and gamification features that enhance fans’ connection with their favorite live sports. The upfront purchase price is $25 million in Vivid Seats equity, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, with additional payments of up to $40 million of earnouts that, if earned, will be payable in a mix of cash and equity.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO