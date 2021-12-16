ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Delta Air Lines expects profit in 2022, sees limited hit from Omicron

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Delta Air Lines Inc said on Thursday it expects to post an annual profit in 2022, as strong domestic holiday bookings helped power its fourth quarter earnings despite fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant. The U.S. airline, however, said Omicron had slowed international bookings as many countries imposed...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
finance-commerce.com

Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in Q4

Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in the fourth quarter with travel during the holiday season heating up. The company said Thursday that it now foresees an adjusted profit of approximately $200 million in the final quarter of the year. In October Delta cautioned that it expected a “modest” loss in the fourth quarter due to rising fuel prices.
GAS PRICE
WSB Radio

Delta Air Lines CEO defends mask-wearing on airplanes

ATLANTA — The CEO of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines said masks are important in the fight against COVID-19. Ed Bastian told CNBC that he believes masks will be important for some time. The comments come after Southwest Airlines’ CEO told senators at a hearing that masks are not necessary.
ATLANTA, GA
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
Forbes

Optimism In Estee Lauder Stock A Trigger For Delta Air Lines?

The shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) are trading 35% below pre-Covid levels despite stable passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints, largely due to the anticipation of a decline in air travel demand in the near term. However, investors have been optimistic on Estee Lauder stock (NYSE: EL), a cosmetic company with a widespread global presence and sales depending on travel retail demand. This year, Estee Lauder stock has gained a large 38% majorly assisted by historic growth numbers in travel retail and online sales channels, which together contribute around 40% of net sales. While both companies are from different industries, in this article Trefis highlights the similarities in financial metrics including the historical growth numbers, profitability, and risk. Does the uptick in EL stock indicate an upcoming surge in air travel? We compare the historical trends in revenues, margins, and valuation multiple of both companies in an interactive dashboard analysis, Delta Air Lines vs. Estee Lauder – parts of which are highlighted below.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
Seekingalpha.com

Delta Air Lines rallies after investor event recharges bull expectations

Deutsche Bank says Delta Air Lines (DAL +3.4%) management provided a master class at the company's Capital Markets Day yesterday. Delta is noted to have highlighted the nuances and drivers underlying its unit cost trajectory through 2023-2024 and set a benchmark for other airlines to follow so that investors can better assess which cost pressures are transitory rather than intransigent.
MARKETS
WRAL News

Delta Air Lines designs custom Team USA aircraft

Delta Air Lines, Team USA’s official airline, unveiled on Friday a custom Team USA A330-900 aircraft design that will be used to connect athletes around the world. The custom design is the work of Shane Edwards, Delta’s product and experiential design manager, and the airline’s in-house creative team.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC San Diego

Delta Forecasts Profit Ahead as Travel Demand and Fares Rise, Despite Omicron

The airline forecast a $200 million profit for the fourth quarter. In October, Delta said higher fuel costs would weigh on its bottom line in the quarter. Delta forecast 2022 profits and said it could surpass its pre-pandemic bottom line by 2024. Delta Air Lines on Thursday said travel demand...
TRAVEL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Delta expects return to profit in ‘22, pre-pandemic flying in ‘23

Delta Air Lines said Thursday it expects to return to profitability next year and pre-pandemic levels of flying by 2023. The Atlanta-based airline has seen a steep rebound in domestic traffic this year. But international and business travel remain weak a year after the pandemic triggered a $12 billion loss and caused Delta to slash its fleet and cut its workforce through buyouts and early retirements.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
metroairportnews.com

Delta Air Lines Set to Welcome a Chief Sustainability Officer in 2022

Delta will welcome a Chief Sustainability Officer in 2022, continuing its commitment to build a sustainable future for air travel. Pamela Fletcher will join Delta as Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer and will join the Delta Leadership Committee as the airline industry’s only C-Suite level CSO, CEO Ed Bastian said in a letter to employees.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Reorganizes Its International Airline Ownership

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is spending US$1.2 billion to increase equity stakes in three major international airlines. LATAM, Aeromexico, and Virgin Atlantic have pre-existing relationships with Delta, but those relationships are in for a significant upgrade, with hundreds of millions of dollars now coming their way. Delta is targeting a...
INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

Delta Air Lines Expands Investment in Partner Carriers

Delta Air Lines announced plans to expand its investment in partner airlines Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico and LATAM. The investments are expected to bolster Delta’s global platform through an enhanced network, seamless connectivity and business growth for the carrier, its employees and partners. New Executive Order Allows Online Passport Renewals,...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Delta Air Lines Invests $1.2B In Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico, LATAM

Delta Air Lines doubled down on its strategy of investing in foreign carriers by committing $1.2 billion in fresh funding to partners Aeromexico, LATAM and Virgin Atlantic. In recent years, Atlanta-based Delta has pursued an expansion strategy partly based around making minority investments in... Subscription Required. Delta Air Lines Invests...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Stock#Covid#Delta Airlines#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Delta Air Lines Inc#Cnbc#Transatlantic
simpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Adds New Long-Haul Route From New York

Delta Air Lines is adding a new long-haul route from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Starting on June 1st, the airline will launch daily long-haul service to Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport (ARN). Delta will utilize a Boeing 767-300ER and run this route through the fall. This will be a return of the route, which has not flown for a few years, even before the crisis hit.
LIFESTYLE
liveandletsfly.com

Delta Air Lines Reasonably Impairs Basic Economy Fares

While I’m certainly not celebrating the move by Delta Air Lines to make basic economy fares far less attractive, I do not blame it for eliminating a benefit that made these fares more attractive than necessary to compete with ultra-low-cost carriers. What Is the Theory Behind A Basic Economy...
INDUSTRY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Delta Air Lines to strip SkyMiles rewards on basic economy tickets

Earning frequent flier miles with Delta Air Lines just got harder. In a first for U.S. airlines, passengers who book Delta's "basic economy" tickets will no longer earn frequent flier miles. They also will receive no credit toward status in its Medallion program. The change goes into effect for new purchases on travel starting next year.
LIFESTYLE
Westport News

Southwest sees Q4 profit, says omicron not hurting bookings

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that it expects to turn a profit in the fourth quarter and throughout 2022 as air travel recovers from the pandemic, and that the new COVID-19 variant is not hurting bookings. Company executives said travel demand was strong over Thanksgiving and leisure...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TravelPulse

Delta Air Lines Unveils New Team USA Livery

Delta Air Lines unveiled its newest Team USA aircraft livery on Friday, celebrating the carrier’s commitment to connect athletes with their dreams as the official airline of Team USA. The Team USA-inspired A330-900 celebrates Delta’s new eight-year partnership with Team USA, which runs through the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

FedEx reinstates 2022 profit target, shares soar

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp reinstated its original fiscal 2022 forecast on Thursday, even as persistent labor woes chipped away profits ahead of the peak holiday season when the number of packages it handles often doubles. Shares in the company, which also reported flat year-over-year...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

GM Head Of Innovation Pamela Fletcher Leaving For Delta Air Lines

The engineer who led the team that launched the Chevrolet Bolt EV and much of General Motors’ transition to the EV era has left the company for Delta Air Lines. The move was confirmed by Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a December 15 letter to employees announcing Fletcher will become Delta’s chief sustainability officer on February 1, 2022.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy