ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Forma Therapeutics' (FMTX) Investigational Olutasidenib in Combination with Azacitidine Yields Durable Complete Remission in Patients with mIDH1 AML

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on sickle cell disease, prostate cancer and other rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced the company's investigational oral,...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

First Patient Dosed in Trial of Entospletinib for NPM1-Mutated AML

Entospletinib in combination with chemotherapy will be evaluated in the phase 3 AGILITY study in patients with NPM1-mutated AML. The first patient has been dosed in the phase 3 AGILITY study of entospletinib in patients with newly diagnosed NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML), according to a press release by Kronos Bio, Inc.
CANCER
ophthalmologytimes.com

New sustained-release anti-VEGF formulation EYP-1901 proves safe, effective in phase 1 trials

Jay Duker, MD, discusses EYP-1901, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ sustained-release anti-VEGF drug for the treatment of wet AMD. At AAO, Jay Duker, MD, sat down with the editors of Modern Retina to discuss EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ pipeline product EYP-1901. As a sustained-release anti-VEGF, EYP-1901 has the potential to be a durable treatment option for wet AMD, possibly extending time between injections to six months.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Nektar Therapeutics Announces Phase 1b Data for Novel T Regulatory Cell Stimulator NKTR-358 (LY3471851) in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) today announced that its partner Eli Lilly & Company presented preliminary results from a Lilly-sponsored Phase 1b proof-of-concept study of NKTR-358 (LY3471851*), a novel T regulatory (Treg) cell stimulator, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis during its Investment Community Meeting.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Roche's Polivy Combo Boosts Survival In Early-Stage Lymphoma Patients

Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) announced results from the Phase 3 POLARIX study of Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) with MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab) and the chemotherapy regimen R-CHOP. Data were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. Polivy combination regime cut the risk of disease progression or death...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fmtx#Aml#Idh1#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Ash#Midh1 Aml
StreetInsider.com

Actinium Pharma (ATNM) Reports 72% MRD Negativity Rate in the Recently Completed Phase 1 Study of Actimab-A in Combination with CLAG-M for Patients with Relapsed or Refractory AML

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies for patients with unmet needs today announced that updated data from the recently complete Actimab-A and CLAG-M Phase 1 combination trial being conducted at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) was presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH) that is being held December 11 – 14, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia and virtually. This Phase 1 trial was a dose escalation study that evaluated Actimab-A, a CD33 targeting antibody radiation conjugate (ARC) armed with the alpha-emitting radioisotope Actinum-225, combined with CLAG-M (Cladribine, Cytarabine, G-CSF and Mitoxantrone), a salvage chemotherapy regimen for patients fit for intensive therapy.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Legend Biotech (LEGN) Presents Two-Year Analysis of CARTITUDE-1 Showing Early, Durable and Deepening Responses of Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (cilta-cel) in Heavily Pretreated Patients with Multiple Mye

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and manufacturing novel therapies, announced today new and updated results from the CARTITUDE clinical development program studying ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) in the treatment of multiple myeloma, which were presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. Cilta-cel is an investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy being studied as a one-time treatment for multiple myeloma.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healio.com

Addition of venetoclax to azacitidine improves outcomes for subset of patients with AML

Treatment with venetoclax plus azacitidine conferred better outcomes than azacitidine alone among select patients with acute myeloid leukemia, according to study results presented at ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition. Patients with poor-risk cytogenetics and wild-type TP53 who received the venetoclax (Venclexta; Genentech, AbbVie) regimen had higher remission rates and longer...
CANCER
Kilgore News Herald

Phase 3 Data Demonstrate TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets) in Combination with Azacitidine Significantly Improves Event-Free Survival and Overall Survival in Patients with Previously Untreated IDH1-mutated Acute Myeloid Leukemia

PARIS and BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Servier, a growing leader in oncology committed to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients we serve, today announced Phase 3 data demonstrating that TIBSOVO® (ivosidenib tablets) in combination with the chemotherapy azacitidine significantly improved event-free survival (EFS) and overall survival (OS) compared to azacitidine plus placebo in adults with previously untreated IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are not candidates for intensive chemotherapy. These data from the global AGILE study will be presented in an oral session on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 2:45 - 4:15 PM ET, Abstract #697 and featured in the official press program during the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
aithority.com

XNK Therapeutics Announces Study In Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patient Samples

XNK Therapeutics AB (“XNK”) announced it will perform a proof of concept study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) using patient samples from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The proof of concept study is to determine feasibility to expand and activate NK cells from patients with AML using...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Another Study Reinforces Chemo-Free Therapy for Newly Diagnosed CLL

ATLANTA -- A chemotherapy-free regimen significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) versus chemoimmunotherapy as initial treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a randomized trial showed. Median PFS had yet to be reached with the combination of ibrutinib (Imbruvica) and rituximab as compared with a median of 66.53 months with fludarabine, cyclophosphamide,...
CANCER
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Genfit Spikes On Liver Disease Drug Licensing Deal, Lyell Gets Nod For Solid Tumor Study, Decision-Day For Intra-Cellular, Argenx

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Merck Announces Publication Of Positive Data From Late-Stage Study Of Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced the New England Journal of Medicines has published findings from the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cancernetwork.com

Single Infusion Cilta-cel Produces Strong Response Rate in Heavily Pretreated Myeloma Refractory to Lenalidomide

Deep responses were seen with single infusion ciltacabtagene autoleucel for heavily pretreated patients with multiple myeloma who were refractory to lenalidomide. A single infusion of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) for patients with multiple myeloma who were lenalidomide (Revlimid) refractory and underwent a median of 2 previous lines of therapy produced a strong overall response rate (ORR) of 95%, according to results from cohort A of the phase 2 CARTITUDE-2 trial (NCT04133636) presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Breakthroughs in Therapeutic Options for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, discusses breakthroughs in the treatment of multiple myeloma throughout the preceding year. Nina Shah, MD: One of the biggest breakthroughs that we've had for multiple myeloma is the first FDA-approved engineered T-cell therapy. It happened midway through the year in the spring, giving us the approval for the bb2121 product, also known as ide-cel [idecabtagene vicleucel; Abecma], for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma [after 4 or more prior lines of therapy]. That's probably the biggest breakthrough but we've also had some interesting other breakthroughs, which include approvals of certain forms of daratumumab (Darzalex), for example, the subcutaneous form, in conjunction with carfilzomib (Kyprolis) and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory disease in [patients who received] 1 to 3 prior lines [of therapy]. Similarly, isatuximab (Sarclisa), carfilzomib, and dexamethasone has also been approved. We have a lot more options for our patients in the relapsed or refractory setting.
CANCER
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with the Omicron variant -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement, which was praised by US President Joe Biden, came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new strain. The sustained vaccine protection was called encouraging by the authors of the research, though it represents a drop compared to earlier variants. Data for the new pill came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
2minutemedicine.com

Direct comparison of neoadjuvant and adjuvant chemotherapy and radiotherapy for survival outcomes from resectable gastric cancer

1. Out of the therapies that were associated with longer overall survival versus no perioperative therapy, chemotherapy with unknown timing was associated with the longest overall survival of 53.9 months. 2. Neoadjuvant chemoradiation was associated with superior decreases in pathologic complete response than neoadjuvant chemotherapy and chemotherapy with unknown timing....
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Phase 3 Trial of E777 for Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma Now Fully Enrolled

E777 is a reformulation of a previous FDA approved agent for CTLC that was pulled from the market voluntarily for improvements. Enrollment in a phase 3 trial of I/ONTAK (E7777) for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T cell lymphoma (CTLC) has been completed, according to a press release by Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Zanubrutinib Plus Venetoclax as First-Line Therapy for CLL/SLL With Del17p

Preliminary data from a nonrandomized arm of the SEQUOIA trial, presented at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology, suggested that the combination of zanubrutinib and venetoclax was well-tolerated among treatment-naïve patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and the high-risk genomic abnormality del17p.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy