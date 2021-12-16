ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Emerson Electric (EMR) Announces Acquisition of Mita-Teknik

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced it has acquired Mita-Teknik in an all-cash transaction. Founded in 1969, Mita-Teknik is a leader in the control automation business for wind power generation, equipping wind turbines and...

www.streetinsider.com

Benzinga

Emerson Acquires Denmark-Based Mita-Teknik For Undisclosed Sum

Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) has acquired Mita-Teknik in an all-cash transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed. Denmark-based Mita-Teknik provides software and technologies for wind turbine control, pitch control, wind park control, condition monitoring, communication networks, and grid connections. More than 60,000 wind turbines worldwide are controlled and monitored by...
BUSINESS
Electronic Engineering Times

LG Energy and Siemens Partner on Battery Manufacturing Intelligence

LG Energy and Siemens are collaborating in the digitization of production processes in battery manufacturing. LG Energy Solution (LGES) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Siemens AG) for joint collaboration in the field of battery manufacturing, particularly the digitization of production processes. Under the terms of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Genuine Parts To Acquire Kaman Distribution For ~$1.3B

Genuine Parts Co's (NYSE: GPC) wholly-owned subsidiary, Motion Industries Inc, will acquire Kaman Distribution Group (KDG) from private investment firm Littlejohn & Co LLC for about $1.3 billion in cash. Bloomfield, Connecticut-based KDG is a power transmission, automation, and fluid power industrial distributor and solutions provider with operations throughout the...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

UBQ Materials’ plastic replacement product attracts $170M from impact investor TPG Rise

The financing round also included participation from existing investor, Battery Ventures, and others including M&G’s Catalyst strategy, a U.K.-based investor. UBQ Materials says it can turn landfill-destined municipal solid waste, including all organics, into recyclable plastic substitute. Its “UBQ” product can then be used both on its own and in conjunction with conventional oil-based resins in construction, automotive, logistics, retail and even 3D printing, it says.
ENVIRONMENT
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Pall Arabia, a Pall Corporation Joint Venture, Expands Manufacturing Capabilities to Include Advanced Liquid/Gas Separation Technology

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Arabia, a joint venture between Pall Corporation and Tanajib for Oil & Gas Company ltd. [Al-Khobar], has expanded its capabilities to include a state-of-the-art manufacturing line for Pall's SepraSol™ Plus liquid/gas coalescers, one of the most advanced liquid/gas separation technologies available. Established in line with Saudi Vision 2030, the vision of Pall Arabia is to combine resources, technology and expertise to support the oil and gas and petrochemical industries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This new manufacturing capability is a significant milestone and underscores the commitment to Pall Arabia's vision and the region.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

CSW Industrials Acquires Shoemaker Manufacturing For $41.3M

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ: CSWI) has acquired Washington-based Shoemaker Manufacturing for $41.3 million. The purchase price is ~8.5 times Shoemaker's expected FY21 adjusted EBITDA. The terms of the acquisition provide for additional contingent consideration of up to $2.0 million based on Shoemaker achieving certain financial performance milestones in Q1 of...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

NuScale Power Announces Plans to Go Public via Merger with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NuScale Power, LLC (“NuScale” or the “Company”), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced nuclear small modular reactor (SMR) technology, and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SV) (“Spring Valley”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement to create a first-of-its-kind energy company poised to power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable and reliable carbon-free nuclear power.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

AAON, Inc. (AAON) Announces Acquisition of BasX Solutions

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) (“AAON” or the “Company”), a leader in innovation and production of premium quality, highly energy efficient HVAC products for nonresidential buildings, today announced it completed the acquisition of BasX, LLC, dba BasX Solutions (“BasX” or “BasX Solutions”) on December 10, 2021. The Company previously announced on November 18, 2021 that it had entered into a membership interest purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interests of BasX, LLC.
AGRICULTURE
StreetInsider.com

inTEST Corp (INTT) Announces Planned Acquisition of Acculogic Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for the automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life science, semiconductor and telecommunications markets, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Acculogic Inc. (“Acculogic”) and its affiliates, a global manufacturer of robotics-based electronic production test equipment and application support services, for approximately USD$9 million. The purchase price is expected to be funded with borrowings under the Company’s existing delayed draw term credit facility. The transaction is expected to close within the next 30 days, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Boxed (BOXD) Announces Closing of Business Combination with Seven Oaks Acquisition (SVOK)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD, BOXD WS) (“Boxed” or the “Company”), an e-commerce grocery platform which sells bulk consumables and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, today announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (“Seven Oaks”) (Nasdaq: SVOK, SVOKU, SVOKW), a special purpose acquisition company.
BUSINESS
Omri Hurwitz

Gusher Announces Acquisition of VCforU

Gusher Co. (“Gusher”) today announced that it has entered into a purchase agreement with VCforU.com LTD (“VCforU”). VCforU is a leading resource for Early-Stage Entrepreneurs raising capital, providing them with a self-service investor one-pager platform, attracting 16,000 startups from 140+ countries globally.
suasnews.com

Inertial Labs Announces the Acquisition of MEMSENSE, a Global Supplier for MEMS-Based Inertial Measurement Units (IMU)

Paeonian Springs, VA: Inertial Labs is an industry leading developer and supplier of orientation, inertial navigation, and optically enhanced sensor modules has acquired MEMSENSE, a developer of inertial measurement units that lead the market in performance and value. Inertial Labs & MEMSENSE have an experienced and talented workforce to address...
ECONOMY
channele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Energy Consulting Firm Zestgroup

Accenture has acquired Zestgroup, a services firm specializing in energy transitions, net carbon-zero projects and procurement of renewables. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 786 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. Also, this is the second Accenture acquisition that we’ve...
electrek.co

REE Automotive teams with Hitachi to bring scalable service platform to commercial EVs

EV startup REE Automotive announced a strategic agreement with Hitachi America Ltd. to help accelerate commercial fleet EV adoption. Together, the companies plan to co-create a scalable platform that can offer both Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Analytics-as-a-Service (AaaS) to support a new generation of connected commercial EVs. REE Automotive ($REE) is...
BUSINESS
suasnews.com

Bentley Systems Announces Seequent’s Acquisition of Advanced Resources and Risk Technology (AR2Tech)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Seequent business unit has acquired Denver-based Advanced Resources and Risk Technology, LLC (AR2Tech), a developer of geostatistical software applications. The acquisition provides Seequent with state-of-the-art geostatistics algorithms, technology, and IP for complex geospatial problem solving, complementing its geological modelling solutions and workflows, to help solve earth, environmental, and resources challenges.
ECONOMY

