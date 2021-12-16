Emerson Electric (EMR) Announces Acquisition of Mita-Teknik

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for the automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life science, semiconductor and telecommunications markets, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Acculogic Inc. (“Acculogic”) and its affiliates, a global manufacturer of robotics-based electronic production test equipment and application support services, for approximately USD$9 million. The purchase price is expected to be funded with borrowings under the Company’s existing delayed draw term credit facility. The transaction is expected to close within the next 30 days, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO