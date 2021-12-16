IN8bio, Inc (INAB) Provides Update from the Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of its Allogeneic Gamma-Delta T Cell Therapy in Leukemia Patients Undergoing Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ), a cell therapy company developing novel treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, today presented interim results from the highest-dose cohort of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of lead Antigen Presenting Cell (APC) therapy candidate targeting Human Papillomavirus positive (HPV16+) solid tumors at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) Congress. Of the five patients in this cohort evaluable for efficacy, one checkpoint refractory head-and-neck cancer patient showed a radiographic response and symptomatic improvement. The target lesion demonstrated a complete response at both radiographic assessments. At the most recent assessment, the major oropharyngeal lesion demonstrated continued improvement upon physical examination; however, a new dermal lesion was detected. The investigational therapy was well-tolerated, and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed as of October 8, 2021.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 8 DAYS AGO