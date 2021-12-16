ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN8bio, Inc (INAB) Provides Update from the Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of its Allogeneic Gamma-Delta T Cell Therapy in Leukemia Patients Undergoing Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant

 1 day ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, today provided an update from the ongoing Phase 1...

targetedonc.com

Phase 3 Trial of E777 for Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma Now Fully Enrolled

E777 is a reformulation of a previous FDA approved agent for CTLC that was pulled from the market voluntarily for improvements. Enrollment in a phase 3 trial of I/ONTAK (E7777) for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T cell lymphoma (CTLC) has been completed, according to a press release by Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CANCER
Benzinga

Roche's Polivy Combo Boosts Survival In Early-Stage Lymphoma Patients

Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) announced results from the Phase 3 POLARIX study of Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) with MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab) and the chemotherapy regimen R-CHOP. Data were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. Polivy combination regime cut the risk of disease progression or death...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cancernetwork.com

Ibrutinib Regimens Yield Superior Efficacy in Older Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Elderly patients treated with ibrutinib-containing regimens for chronic lymphocytic leukemia saw a progression-free survival benefit vs those who received rituximab and bendamustine. Continued progression-free survival (PFS) improvement was demonstrated with ibrutinib (Imbruvica)–containing regimens compared with bendamustine plus rituximab (Rituxan; BR) in older patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia, according...
CANCER
#Stem Cells#Leukemia#Cancer Cell#In8bio#Inab#Streetinsider Premium
Benzinga

Atara Bio Unveils Pivotal Data On T Cell Therapy Tabelecleucel In Transplant Patients

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) posted efficacy and safety results from its Phase 3 ALLELE study of tabelecleucel (tab-cel) for Epstein-Barr virus-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD). EBV+ PTLD is a rare complication after a solid organ (SOT) or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). The overall response rate was 50%...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Single and Multiple Ascending Dose Parts of its Phase 1 Clinical Trial of IMU-935

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced positive unblinded safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic (PK) results from Part A (single ascending doses, SAD) and Part B (multiple ascending doses, MAD) of its phase 1 clinical trial of IMU-935 in healthy human subjects. In addition, the company announced newly available preclinical in vivo data showing that IMU-935 maintains normal thymocyte maturation in relevant acute and chronic mouse models.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Promising new treatment for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

A study from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) published today in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), found that in patients with previously untreated Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Polatuzumab vedotin with Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, and Prednisone (pola-R-CHP) resulted in a 27 percent reduction in risk of disease progression or death compared with the current standard of care of Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, Vincristine and Prednisone (R-CHOP) therapy. Results from this Phase 3 trial were presented by Gilles Salles, MD, Ph.D., Chief of the Lymphoma Service at MSK, on December 13 during a media preview of the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.
CANCER
The Press

Poseida Therapeutics Provides Update on BCMA-Targeted CAR-T Clinical Trials at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today reported interim results from its Phase 1/2 PRIME clinical trial of P-BCMA-101 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Reports Positive Interim Phase 1 Data for PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T in Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Precigen, Inc., (NASDAQ: PGEN) a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today presented positive interim data at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition (Abstract# 825) from the ongoing Phase 1/1b clinical study of PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T® in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) (clinical trial identifier: NCT03927261). The oral presentation was delivered by David Sallman, MD, Assistant Member in the Department of Malignant Hematology at the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute (Moffitt) and a lead investigator for the PRGN-3006 clinical trial.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Kura Oncology (KURA) Announces Final Results of Phase 2 Study of Tipifarnib in T-Cell Lymphoma

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA) announced final results from a Phase 2 study of tipifarnib as a monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma, including an overall response rate (ORR) of 56% and a median overall survival of 32.8 months in heavily pretreated patients with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Reports Positive Durability of Response Data from FT516 Phase 1 Study for B-cell Lymphoma and Announces FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation Granted to FT516

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer, today presented positive clinical data from the dose-escalation stage of its ongoing Phase 1 study of FT516 for patients with relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma (BCL) at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition. FT516 is the Company’s universal, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell product candidate derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line engineered with a novel high-affinity, non-cleavable CD16 (hnCD16) Fc receptor, which is designed to maximize antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), a potent anti-tumor mechanism by which NK cells recognize, bind and kill antibody-coated cancer cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Axi-cel CAR T cell therapy shows enhanced responses and continued benefit for high-risk lymphoma patients

Three clinical studies led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center demonstrated enhanced responses for patients with high-risk lymphoma treated with axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. These results were reported at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. Axi-cel...
CANCER
StreetInsider.com

ATARA Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Announces Preliminary Results for ATA2271, a Next-Generation Autologous Mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, at ESMO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced new preclinical and preliminary clinical results for ATA2271, a next-generation autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy targeting mesothelin (MSLN). These promising early safety and functional persistence data were presented by collaborators at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center as a mini-oral session at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO I‑O) Congress 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ) Announces Lead Cell Therapy Candidate Induced Radiographic, Symptomatic and Immune Response as Monotherapy in Post-Checkpoint HPV+ Solid Tumor Patient

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ), a cell therapy company developing novel treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, today presented interim results from the highest-dose cohort of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of lead Antigen Presenting Cell (APC) therapy candidate targeting Human Papillomavirus positive (HPV16+) solid tumors at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) Congress. Of the five patients in this cohort evaluable for efficacy, one checkpoint refractory head-and-neck cancer patient showed a radiographic response and symptomatic improvement. The target lesion demonstrated a complete response at both radiographic assessments. At the most recent assessment, the major oropharyngeal lesion demonstrated continued improvement upon physical examination; however, a new dermal lesion was detected. The investigational therapy was well-tolerated, and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed as of October 8, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
financialbuzz.com

“The Buzz” Show: Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) Interim Clinical Data from Dose Escalation Phase 1 Study

FinancialBuzz.com’s latest The Buzz Show: Featuring Our Corporate News Recap on “Adicet Bio, Inc. Announces Positive Interim Clinical Data from Dose Escalation Phase 1 Study”. Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) surged over 38% in premarket trading after the company announced positive interim data from its dose escalation Phase 1 study.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Genfit Spikes On Liver Disease Drug Licensing Deal, Lyell Gets Nod For Solid Tumor Study, Decision-Day For Intra-Cellular, Argenx

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Merck Announces Publication Of Positive Data From Late-Stage Study Of Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced the New England Journal of Medicines has published findings from the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
osidenews.com

First-in-Human Clinical Trial of Switchable CAR-T Cells in Lymphoma Patients

Calibr Announces Preliminary Clinical Data from First-in-Human Clinical Trial of Switchable CAR-T Cells (CLBR001 + SWI019) in Lymphoma Patients at 63rd Annual ASH Meeting. Two of the first three patients in the lowest dose cohort experienced a complete response to therapy with the longest response being 11 months (ongoing) at the time of data cut-off.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
cancernetwork.com

Sustained Survival Benefit Seen With Oral Azacitidine as Maintenance Therapy for AML in First Remission

Maintenance oral azacitidine produced a sustained survival benefit over placebo for patients with acute myeloid leukemia in first remission. Maintenance treatment with oral azacitidine for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in first remission after intensive chemotherapy sustained a survival benefit over placebo, according to updated results from the phase 3 QUAZAR AML-001 trial (NCT01757535) presented during the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

New Treatments Needed for Patients With Triple-Class Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma (TCR MM) experienced poor survival, significant hospitalizations, and a clinically meaningful decline in health-related quality of life (HRQoL), according to data from the Connect MM Disease Registry presented at the American Society of Hematology’s 2021 Annual Meeting and Exposition. The study demonstrates a need for novel tolerable and efficacious therapeutic agents to address the burden of illness in patients with MM, according to the investigators.
CANCER

