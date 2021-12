Nashville, Tenn.-The Eagles won their eighth straight dual with a strong showing at the Gator Boots Duals in Nashville, Tennessee, Saturday. The Eagles took a 25-15 win to open the day against UW-Eau Claire. The Eagles then followed that with a 38-3 win over Elmhurst College. The Eagles capped the day with a 30-13 win over Concordia. At 125, Nathan Rankin had a pair of major decisions and a fall to go 3-0. Jacob Dado had two major decisions and won by fall at 141 to go 3-0. Jaylen York posted a decision, major decision and a technical fall to go 3-0 at 149. At 165, Ndayambaje John had a decision, fall and another decision win to go 3-0. Daniel Benoit had a decision, technical fall and fall to go 3-0 at 184.

