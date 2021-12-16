ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Delta Air Lines (DAL) announces three-year financial targets, outlook

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) today presents its plan for leading the air travel industry through the next phase of the recovery, powered by an intense focus on customers, the...

www.streetinsider.com

Forbes

Optimism In Estee Lauder Stock A Trigger For Delta Air Lines?

The shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) are trading 35% below pre-Covid levels despite stable passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints, largely due to the anticipation of a decline in air travel demand in the near term. However, investors have been optimistic on Estee Lauder stock (NYSE: EL), a cosmetic company with a widespread global presence and sales depending on travel retail demand. This year, Estee Lauder stock has gained a large 38% majorly assisted by historic growth numbers in travel retail and online sales channels, which together contribute around 40% of net sales. While both companies are from different industries, in this article Trefis highlights the similarities in financial metrics including the historical growth numbers, profitability, and risk. Does the uptick in EL stock indicate an upcoming surge in air travel? We compare the historical trends in revenues, margins, and valuation multiple of both companies in an interactive dashboard analysis, Delta Air Lines vs. Estee Lauder – parts of which are highlighted below.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Delta Air Lines rallies after investor event recharges bull expectations

Deutsche Bank says Delta Air Lines (DAL +3.4%) management provided a master class at the company's Capital Markets Day yesterday. Delta is noted to have highlighted the nuances and drivers underlying its unit cost trajectory through 2023-2024 and set a benchmark for other airlines to follow so that investors can better assess which cost pressures are transitory rather than intransigent.
MARKETS
Aviation Week

Delta Air Lines To Further Cull Fleet Aircraft Types

Delta Air Lines aims to cut its fleet’s aircraft types to eight in the medium term while further evaluating how to use its “flex fleet” of Boeing 767 widebodies. The airline has already decreased the number or aircraft types in its fleet from 15 to 11 from 2009 to 2021. During the pandemic, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
whtc.com

Delta Air Lines expects profit in 2022 on strong holiday demand

(Reuters) -Delta Air Lines Inc said on Wednesday it expects to be profitable in 2022, betting on a strong holiday demand even as surging cases due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have led to reimposition of travel restrictions across the world. The company said it expects to generate...
INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

GM Head Of Innovation Pamela Fletcher Leaving For Delta Air Lines

The engineer who led the team that launched the Chevrolet Bolt EV and much of General Motors’ transition to the EV era has left the company for Delta Air Lines. The move was confirmed by Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a December 15 letter to employees announcing Fletcher will become Delta’s chief sustainability officer on February 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
simpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Reorganizes Its International Airline Ownership

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is spending US$1.2 billion to increase equity stakes in three major international airlines. LATAM, Aeromexico, and Virgin Atlantic have pre-existing relationships with Delta, but those relationships are in for a significant upgrade, with hundreds of millions of dollars now coming their way. Delta is targeting a...
INDUSTRY
TravelPulse

Delta Air Lines Expands Investment in Partner Carriers

Delta Air Lines announced plans to expand its investment in partner airlines Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico and LATAM. The investments are expected to bolster Delta’s global platform through an enhanced network, seamless connectivity and business growth for the carrier, its employees and partners. New Executive Order Allows Online Passport Renewals,...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Delta Air Lines Invests $1.2B In Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico, LATAM

Delta Air Lines doubled down on its strategy of investing in foreign carriers by committing $1.2 billion in fresh funding to partners Aeromexico, LATAM and Virgin Atlantic. In recent years, Atlanta-based Delta has pursued an expansion strategy partly based around making minority investments in... Subscription Required. Delta Air Lines Invests...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
