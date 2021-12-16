ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Form 6-K VIA optronics AG For: Dec 16

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F ⌧ Form 40-F ◻. Indicate by...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Montauk Renewables, Inc. For: Dec 13

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (412) 747-8700. (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) N/A. (Former name or former address,...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD For: Dec 17

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) (Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.) Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. (Indicate by check...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Jefferies Financial Grou For: Dec 16 Filed by: FRIEDMAN BRIAN P

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Grant of...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Arqit Quantum Inc. For: Dec 16

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨. Indicate by...
BUSINESS
State
Washington State
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K IAMGOLD CORP For: Dec 16

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. [ ] Form 20-F [ x...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Titan Machinery Inc. For: Dec 15

WEST FARGO, N.D. — December 16, 2021 — Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) announced today that it has elected Frank A. Anglin III to its Board of Directors. Mr. Anglin’s term on the Board of Directors will begin February 1, 2022. With the election of Mr. Anglin, the Board will consist of eight directors, including seven independent directors.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K HARMONY GOLD MINING CO For: Dec 15

Corner Main Reef Road and Ward Avenue Randfontein, 1759. South Africa. (Address of principal executive offices) *- (Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Matterport, Inc./DE For: Dec 15

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MATTERPORT, INC. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF PUBLIC WARRANTS. SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement entered into between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“Continental”) on December 15, 2020, as amended by that certain First Amendment to Warrant Agreement, by and among the Company, Continental and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“AST”), dated as of July 22, 2021 (as amended, the “Warrant Agreement”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on January 14, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”). As of December 15, 2021, there were 6,900,000 Public Warrants issued and outstanding. Warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO and that are still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees are not subject to this redemption.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K PETROBRAS - PETROLEO For: Dec 31

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Translation of Registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ___X___...
INCOME TAX
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K ABM INDUSTRIES INC /DE/ For: Dec 15

ABM ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2022 GUIDANCE. •Fourth quarter revenue of $1.7 billion, up 14.2% year-over-year. •Fourth quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K CHINA MOBILE LTD /ADR/ For: Dec 15

FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.: Form 20-F X Form 40-F ____. Indicate by check mark...
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Vera Therapeutics, Inc. For: Dec 10

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (. 650. ) 770-0077. 170 Harbor Way. ,
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. For: Dec 09

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shift Technologies Announces New $100 million Floorplan Facility. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2021 – Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, announced a $100 million committed floorplan facility with Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY), a leading digital financial services company. The new floorplan financing relationship expands the companies’ business relationship and has a two-year term, expiring December 9, 2023.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. For: Dec 13

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Post Holdings, Inc. For: Dec 13

Excerpts from Preliminary Offering Memorandum dated December 13, 2021. The following tables set forth certain of our summary historical condensed consolidated financial data for each of the fiscal years...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Clear Channel Outdoor For: Dec 13

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Initiates Review of Strategic Alternatives for European Business; Announces Improved Q4 2021 Guidance. SAN ANTONIO, TX, December 13, 2021 — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) today...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Sigma Lithium Corp For: Dec 10

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR. (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ¨ Form 40-F x...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Altair Engineering Inc. For: Dec 09

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code:. (248) 614-2400. Not Applicable. (Former name or former...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Target Hospitality Corp. For: Dec 06

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. This Amendment (this “Amendment”) to the Employment Agreement by and between Target Logistics Management, LLC, a Massachusetts limited liability company (the “Company”), and James Bradley Archer (the “Executive”), dated as of January 29, 2019 (the “Employment Agreement”), is entered into as of January 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Draganfly Inc. For: Dec 09

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. ☐ Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F Indicate by check mark...
