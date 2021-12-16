ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What time is Hawkeye episode 6 released on Disney Plus?

By Tom Power
TechRadar
TechRadar
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Spoilers follow for Hawkeye episodes 1 to 5. You've been warned. When is Hawkeye episode 6 getting released on Disney Plus? The final entry in the last Marvel Studios' TV show of 2021 lands on the streamer before Christmas Day, but you may be wondering when that'll be exactly. It's a...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Jeremy Renner Geeks Out About Hawkeye's Awesome Ant-Man Reference

Spoilers for the third episode of Hawkeye, "Echo," lie ahead. Hawkeye has been feeding fans’ hunger for Marvel Cinematic Universe content as of late. And like some of its fellow MCU Disney+ shows, the miniseries appeared to really hit its stride with the third episode. While the installment formally introduced Tracksuit Mafia boss Maya Lopez, it also featured a sweet Ant-Man reference. Fans were likely excited by the amazing moment, and this was definitely true for lead actor Jeremy Renner, who really let his inner comic nerd out while talking about it.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Marvel might have deleted Hawkeye episode 4’s post-credits scene

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals Four of the six Hawkeye episodes are now streaming on Disney Plus, which means this MCU tale is nearly over. Other MCU shows would have delivered a meaningful post-credits scene by now, teasing a big twist for the approaching finale. While Hawkeye episode 4 turned out to be the show’s highlight so far, it lacks a credits tag, which seems peculiar. However, the episode might have once had a post-credit scene — the one that leaked just a few days ago. But Marvel might have decided to...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Marvel Netflix Character Officially Returning to the MCU

Marvel Studios will bring back Charlie Cox as Daredevil in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project. This had been speculated for months, but Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the rumors while promoting the next MCU movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cox starred as the Man Without Fear in the critically acclaimed three-season Daredevil show produced for Netflix from 2015 to 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent D'onofrio
ComicBook

Hawkeye's Vincent D'Onofrio Breaks Silence on MCU Return

Wilson Fisk is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only is Kingpin rubbing elbows with Marvel Studios' elite, but the character is once again played by Vincent D'Onofrio, the beloved actor that appeared in the role over the course of three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil. Now that people have gotten the chance to watch today's episode of Hawkeye, D'Onofrio himself has broken his silence on the resurgence.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Picks Her Favorite Marvel Movie

Hailee Steinfeld actually picked one Marvel movie above all the others. D23's official podcast sat down with the Hawkeye star to discuss her entry into the MCU. A lot of fans debate the "best" movie in the Marvel Studios catalog, but there are a range of answers. For the newest Hawkeye, that means Avengers: Endgame. To be fair, it's a popular pick among some segments of the fanbase. Endgame was the culmination of every movie that came before it. Lastingly, it's the final performance for Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in this universe. There was a whole lot riding on this movie and it delivered in basically every conceivable way. (Now, the fan response to certain decisions is a different story…) For the actress, she grew up watching these films and following the storylines, so the allure of a projects as massive as Endgame clearly has some pull. You can check out her complete answer about the movie down below:
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Series Shakes MCU, Proves ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Is NOT Canon

The Hawkeye series on Disney+ may be lagging on views compared to its predecessors WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, but it is setting up to be the one that will shake up the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse the most. Spoilers for Episode 4 of Hawkeye “Partners, Am I...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Episodes#Marvel Tv#Christmas#Disney Plus#Clint About Kingpin#Marvel
geekositymag.com

Hailee Steinfeld To Lead Young Avengers Movie On Disney Plus

Written by Edwin Francisco and Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Hailee Steinfeld will headline a Young Avengers film for Disney Plus. Insiders reveal Young Avengers is planned for Disney Plus. At this point, it’s not set for theatrical release. Marvel Studios doesn’t want general audiences confused....
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Episode 5 Will Likely "Blow Up" Marvel Fans on Social Media

We're now in the first full week of December, and Hawkeye is already half over. Thanks to a two-episode premiere, the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-led series is chugging right along, with the show's fourth episode due out this coming Wednesday, December 8th. While some have speculated a major revelation will take place in this week's episode—especially after the major "Uncle" tease last week—a new insider report suggests it's actually Hawkeye Episode 5 that'll be a big deal.
TV SERIES
gamerevolution.com

takt op.Destiny episode 11 release date and time

The takt op.Destiny episode 11 release date and times have been announced for the US, UK, and the rest of the world, for the English subbed and Japanese dubbed version on Crunchyroll. Here’s when the takt op.Destiny episode 11 release date and time is in PT, ET, GMT, CET, and more.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
cinelinx.com

Hawkeye Episode 3 Review

Hawkeye is in full swing and we’re already halfway through, but is there enough time left to wrap up this story?. The opening of this episode was a touching parallel to Kate’s origin seen in the first episode; this time focusing on Maya Lopez and her relationship with her father growing up. It does a great job at endearing us to the character we were left with a villainous perception of in the last episode.
TV SERIES
geekositymag.com

Charlie Cox’ Daredevil Could Debut In Disney Plus’ Hawkeye

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Charlie Cox‘ Daredevil could debut in Disney Plus’ Hawkeye. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil. On September 15, 2019, I leaked that Feige wouldn’t recast Daredevil. That scoop is now official. In that same report, I said...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Blue Period Episode 9 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

Blue Period Episode 9 is around the corner. So is Yaguchi's second exam. Blue Period Episode 9 is around the corner. So is Yaguchi's second exam. Episode 8 had us stressed and excited with him. Overall, it perfectly captured the oppressive atmosphere of university entrance exams, making us root for all characters, even as we knew not all could make it.
COMICS
gamerevolution.com

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 22 release date and time

The Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation episode 22 release date and times have been confirmed for the US, UK, and the rest of the world, for the English subbed and Japanese dubbed version on Funimation. Here’s when the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11 release date is in PT, ET, GMT, CET, and more.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Hawkeye Recap: Watch, and Learn — Plus, Who Showed Up in Episode 4?

This week on Disney+’s Hawkeye, it was a race against time (as kept by a vintage Rolex), as Clint and Kate followed new leads — and in doing so landed in the crosshairs of a new adversary. Picking up right where Episode 3 left off, the threat posed by the Ronin blade Jack held to Clint’s throat lasted nary a second, as Jack and Eleanor came to realize that their uninvited guests were but Kate and… an Avenger?! Sat on a couch and called on the carpet, Clint and Kate kept mum about what exactly they were up to, though they...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Young Justice Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘Young Justice: Phatoms’ focuses on Zatanna’s newfound trio of extraordinarily powerful beings as they become magic users under her guidance. However, there is a magical discrepancy caused by one of the Lords of Chaos, who inhabits the form of a child on Earth. Meanwhile, Klarion is under the impression that Zatanna is responsible for it. To recall the highlights of episode 9, head to the recap. Now, we’d like to reveal everything that could happen in episode 10!
TV SERIES
TechRadar

TechRadar

19K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy