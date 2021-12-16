Bank of England raises interest rate to 0.25%

The average UK house price was £3,000 lower in October than a record high reached the previous month, according to official figures.The typical property value in October was £268,000, down from a peak of £271,000 in September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland which had sparked a rush of buyers, ended from October.Despite the fall, the average house price was still £24,000 higher than a year earlier.UK average house prices increased by 10.2% in the year to October 2021.This was down from 12.3% in September 2021 https://t.co/7D1rnK9G7p pic.twitter.com/uRM8OwpPwf— Office for...
Comments / 0