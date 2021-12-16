ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bank of England raises interest rate to 0.25%

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised its main interest rate to 0.25% on Thursday as inflation pressures...

Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
The Independent

Inflation vs. omicron: Bank of England faces rate dilemma

With prices rising at the fastest pace in a decade in the run-up to Christmas, households up and down the United Kingdom could do without an increase in their loans and mortgages if the Bank of England decides to raise interest rates Thursday.Most economists and financial markets think it's more likely than not that the central bank will keep rates unchanged given the huge economic uncertainties surrounding the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Were it to raise rates, it would be the first central bank within the world’s leading economies to do so since the pandemic...
The Independent

UK inflation hits decade high ahead of central bank meeting

Consumer prices in the U.K. are rising at their highest rate in over a decade as a result of soaring energy costs and blockages in the supply chain, official figures showed Wednesday, a day before the Bank of England is set to next decide on interest rates.The Office for National Statistics found that inflation rose by 5.1% in the year to November, up dramatically from October's 4.2%. The increase was more than the 4.8% consensus of economists' forecasts and takes the level of inflation up to its highest level since September 2011.The increase is likely to pile on the...
FXStreet.com

Polish Central Bank raises benchmark interest rate 50bps to 1.75% as expected

The Narodowy Bank Polski (NBP), Poland's central bank, raised its benchmark interest rate by 50bps as expected to 1.75% on Wednesday. It also raised each of its other interest rates by 50bps; the discount rate on bills of exchange was lifted to 1.85% from 1.35%, the Lombard rate was lifted to 2.25% from 1.75%, while the deposit rate was lifted from 0.75% to 1.25%.
The Independent

£3,000 fall in average UK house price in October

The average UK house price was £3,000 lower in October than a record high reached the previous month, according to official figures.The typical property value in October was £268,000, down from a peak of £271,000 in September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland which had sparked a rush of buyers, ended from October.Despite the fall, the average house price was still £24,000 higher than a year earlier.UK average house prices increased by 10.2% in the year to October 2021.This was down from 12.3% in September 2021 https://t.co/7D1rnK9G7p pic.twitter.com/uRM8OwpPwf— Office for...
Reuters

ECB's Villeroy: We are "probably" close to inflation peak

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation was “probably” close its peak in the Euro zone. “We are converging towards our goal of 2% inflation in 2023 and 2024,” he said. The ECB raised its...
Shore News Network

Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation

LONDON (Reuters) – World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates and the ECB trim its super-sized bond buying programme a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve had accelerated its withdrawal. It was a jam-packed day. Turkey’s lira...
The Independent

‘Go easy on the banks’: Treasury pressured City watchdog to slash compensation to mis-selling victims

Sajid Javid and George Osborne pressured the City watchdog to “go easy on the banks” and limit compensation for small businesses that were ruined by toxic financial products, according to a damning review into a decade-long mis-selling scandal.Evidence in an independent report by Jonathan Swift QC contradicts years of denials by the Treasury that government ministers pressured regulators to water down a compensation scheme for business owners wrongly sold interest rate swaps.Swaps were sold as “protection” from rising interest rates but companies were hit with bills of tens or even hundreds of thousands of pounds when rates fell. Many businesses...
StreetInsider.com

Dollar steadies after fall triggered by central bank moves

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar steadied on Thursday but was headed toward a second day of losses as markets sorted a raft of central bank policy statements for clues to coming differences in interest rates and support for their economies. The dollar index of major currencies was down...
