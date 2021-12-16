Bank of England raises interest rate to 0.25%

With prices rising at the fastest pace in a decade in the run-up to Christmas, households up and down the United Kingdom could do without an increase in their loans and mortgages if the Bank of England decides to raise interest rates Thursday.Most economists and financial markets think it's more likely than not that the central bank will keep rates unchanged given the huge economic uncertainties surrounding the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Were it to raise rates, it would be the first central bank within the world’s leading economies to do so since the pandemic...

