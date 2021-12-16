ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Oppenheimer Starts TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) at Perform

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Penn initiates coverage on TCG BDC,...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades Invesco (IVZ) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) from Market
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) Reports Q3 Adjusted Net Income of $19.94M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) reported Q3 adjusted net income of $19.94M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $37 million. GUIDANCE:. Expensify, Inc. sees Q4 2021 revenue of $38.2-39.2 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) to Neutral

Citi analyst Amanda Scarnati upgraded CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) from
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (RCACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RCACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Butterfly Network (BFLY) at Neutral

UBS analyst Matt Taylor initiates coverage on Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY)
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Eneti Inc. (NETI) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend; 0.5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, or $0.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Reports Q2 EPS of $1.93

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) reported Q2 EPS of $1.93, versus $1.15 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $542.2 million, versus $406.2 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Scholastic...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Upgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Utz Brands (UTZ) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8% to $0.216; 5.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.216 per share, or $0.864 annualized. This is an 8% increase from the prior dividend of $0.20. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Acquires ResortSuite

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS), a leading provider of next generation SaaS software solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ResortSuite, a Canada-based fully integrated property management solution provider focused on the complex multi-amenity and resort market. This acquisition creates the opportunity to bring next generation SaaS solutions to ResortSuite customers who have been served well by a trusted partner for more than twenty years. With unparalleled experience and commitment to the hospitality industry and innovation driven roadmaps and expertise, this combination will enable revenue synergies and delivery of world class integrated hotel property management and contactless capabilities to the global hospitality industry.
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Jabil (JBL) Tops Q1 EPS by 12c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jabil (NYSE: JBL) reported Q1 EPS of $1.92, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $1.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. GUIDANCE:. Jabil sees Q2 2022...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Upgrades DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Gabriel Moreen upgraded DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) PT Raised to $73 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho raised the price target on Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) to $73.00 (from $68.00) while maintaining a
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Merck (MRK) at Conviction Buy

(Updated - December 17, 2021 6:43 AM EST)Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Merck (NYSE: MRK) with a
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) PT Raised to $100 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Matt Biegler raised the price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL) to $100.00 (from $90.00) while maintaining an
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

AP Acquisition Corp (APCA.U) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AP Acquisition Corp (NYSE: APCA.U), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Remains a Top Pick for 2022 at Berenberg

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) Remains a Top Pick for 2022 at Berenberg.Analyst Sarah Simon comments "Criteo's agreement to purchase Iponweb
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) at Neutral

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney initiates coverage on Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $13.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Aurora Innovation Inc click here....
STOCKS

