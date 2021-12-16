ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

TD Securities Upgrades Brookfield Renewable Energy (BEP) to Buy

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

TD Securities analyst Sean Steuart upgraded Brookfield Renewable Energy (NYSE: BEP) from...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded F45 Training Holdings (NYSE: FXLV) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $15.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades Invesco (IVZ) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) from Market ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Upgrades DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst Gabriel Moreen upgraded DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Commercial Metals Company (CMC) to Neutral

Citi analyst Alexander Hacking upgraded Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Td Securities#Bep
StreetInsider.com

Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 3.9% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 20,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BTIG Upgrades Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) to Buy, $15 PT

BTIG analyst Bret Hazlett upgraded Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $15.00.The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Upgrades General Dynamics Corp. (GD) to Buy

UBS analyst Myles Walton upgraded General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Ventas (VTR) to Buy

Citi analyst Nicholas Joseph upgraded Ventas (NYSE: VTR) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $63.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Ventas click here. For more ratings news on Ventas click here. Shares of Ventas closed at $48.35 yesterday.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Berenberg Upgrades UiPath Inc. (PATH) to Buy

Berenberg analyst Kingsley Crane upgraded UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Upgrades TechnipFMC (FTI) to Buy

Jefferies analyst Mark Wilson upgraded TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Credit Suisse Upgrades CVR Energy (CVI) to Neutral

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta upgraded CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) from Underperform to Neutral with a price target of $21.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Connor Lynagh upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Societe Generale Upgrades Abbvie (ABBV) to Buy

Societe Generale analyst Justin Smith upgraded Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $172.00. The analyst commented, "We are upgrading Abbvie to Buy from Hold, as we see management executing better than we anticipated on two franchises crucial to its long-term prospects: immuno-inflammation and aesthetics (which includes half of total Botox sales). Due to its improved long-term replacement power, AbbVie is thus now replacing Bristol Myers Squibb as our preferred value call in global large cap pharma. Despite this year’s share price outperformance, we believe our call today is robust, since if AbbVie’s pipeline progress increases our conviction in its longterm group sales guidance, our target price could potentially rise to above $200."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Raymond James Upgrades Public Storage (PSA) to Strong Buy

Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes upgraded Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from Outperform to Strong Buy with a price target of $375.00 (from $350.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Public Storage click here. For more ratings news on Public Storage click here. Shares of Public Storage closed...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Elastic NV. (ESTC) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy upgraded Elastic NV. (NYSE: ESTC) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $156.00. The analyst comments "While Elastic, at its core, is an open source search technology, it offers a very powerful set of software products that enable it to ingest, filter, store, search, and analyze data in any form, whether structured or unstructured. This enables the stack to generate insights from a wide variety of data sources, driving the wide applicability of the Elastic platform across a broad range of use cases. Our Dec 2022 price target of $156 is based on a ~15x EV/CY22E revenue multiple."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Costco Wholesale (COST) PT Raised to $560 at Morgan Stanley as SG&A Leverage Likley to Drive Shares to New Highs

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) to $560.00 (from $510.00) after the company reported a ~14% EPS beat after SG&A leverage of ~90 bps drove ~5.5% incremental EBIT margins despite a tough compare (lapping ~45 bps of EBIT margin expansion).
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

One Liberty Properties (OLP) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend; 5.4% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, or $1.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 5, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 20,...
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) to Neutral

Citi analyst Amanda Scarnati upgraded CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy