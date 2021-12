AccessAtlanta is your weekly podcast about things to do in and around Atlanta and beyond. This week, we’ll hear about a Woodstock man’s unusual hobby. Man caves often feature neon beer signs, autographed sports jerseys mounted on the wall, a big-screen TV and maybe a foosball table or a Ms. Pac-Man machine. But Anthony Sant’Anselmo of Woodstock decided to go a different route in his classic suburban home on a cul-de-sac. Over the past three years, his basement has been transformed into a 1980s-era video rental store he named Mondo Video stocked with 6,000 VHS tapes and side rooms focused on films for kids, sports lovers and food.

WOODSTOCK, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO