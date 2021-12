Kevin De Bruyne played down his own return to form after playing a starring role in Manchester City’s ruthless 7-0 thrashing of LeedsThe City playmaker scored twice, including a long-range thunderbolt in the second half, as the champions opened up a four-point lead at the Premier League summit with a stunning seventh successive victory on Tuesday.Coming in his first league start since a spell out with coronavirus, De Bruyne stood out but the Belgian felt it was a team performance from which the whole side should take confidence.De Bruyne said: “We started really well and I think we kept the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO