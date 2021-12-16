Fans celebrate life of rapper Young Dolph at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fans of late rapper Young Dolph honored his life and legacy Thursday at a “Celebration of Life” ceremony at Memphis’ FedExForum.

The ceremony began around noon and ended with Sen. Katrina Robinson presenting the family with a proclamation officially naming November 17 as Adolph ‘Young Dolph’ Thornton, Jr Day of Service in Tennessee and Georgia.

Free tickets were available through Ticketmaster, but all were claimed as of Monday afternoon, according to a statement from Young Dolph’s family.

Fans begin lining up outside the Forum hours before the ceremony.

Young Dolph died on Nov. 17 after being shot at a local cookie shop on Airways Boulevard.

The owner of Makeda’s Cookies told FOX13 the rapper, whose real named was Adolph Thornton, Jr., was inside the store when someone drove up, got out and shot him.

He was well known around the Memphis area, where he handed out turkeys for Thanksgiving, spoke to schoolchildren and donated money to his former high school, Hamilton High.

MORE: Who was Young Dolph, rapper shot and killed in Memphis?

Memphis police released photos of two suspects wanted in Young Dolph’s killing.

Police said two shooters pulled up to Makeda’s Cookies in a white two-door Mercedes before running up to the store and opening fire.

In a release, MPD called the shooting “senseless.”

No arrests have been made.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.