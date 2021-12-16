ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Speak up. Reach out. Be a Friend

By Wild Bill Wood, with photojournalist Justin Abshire
WGNO
WGNO
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FhuK3_0dOSee4M00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — They pledge their allegiance.

At their school.

At this moment.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says from this day forward they pledge to do their part to stop bullying.

It’s happening at Einstein Charter School at Sherwood Forest.

Right here, kids are standing up and taking a stand against bullying.

The pledge they take is the pledge they sign.

Literally.

The kids sign the pledge.

The promise is about bullying.

And it’s also about making the world, their world a kinder, kind of planet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Society
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WGNO

WGNO

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy