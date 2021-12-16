ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Discovery of I-shaped antibody opens new avenue to HIV vaccine

By Duke University
MedicalXpress
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 38 million people worldwide are living with AIDS. Pharmaceutical treatments can keep the disease in check, but a vaccine remains elusive despite decades of concerted effort. However, a recent discovery at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute (DHVI) brings the goal of an effective vaccine within reach. One of...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

J&J Shot Loses Antibody Protection Against Omicron in Study (1)

South Africa’s Moore says shot may still protect vs disease. Moore gave presentation at an online African health conference. vaccine produced virtually no antibody protection against the omicron coronavirus variant in a laboratory experiment, underlining the new strain’s ability to get around one pillar of the body’s defenses.
HEALTH
illinois.edu

Why did so many turn to ivermectin instead of vaccines?

Before this year, you may have heard of the drug Ivermectin if you were unfortunate enough to have head lice. Or, you may have heard of it if you were a veterinarian working with horses. But recently this drug, of which there is a human version and an animal version, has been in the news because people are using Ivermectin, without any evidence, for the treatment of COVID-19. Doctors say not only is this NOT an effective way to treat COVID-19. It's incredibly dangerous.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibody#Hiv Infection#Hiv Vaccine#Dhvi
eturbonews.com

COVID-19 Vaccines: Vascular Inflammation Common Risk After Vaccination

PULS Test vascular inflammation biomarkers and scores reveal risk of developing acute coronary syndrome (ACS) which can be increased in mRNA COVID-19 vaccinated patients. Predictive Health Diagnostics Company, Inc. is a diagnostics platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty diagnostic tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics. These tests detect diseases with significant unmet medical needs and improve patient care. The company commented on the role of its PULS Cardiac Test™ in identifying vascular inflammation and cardiac risks in patients after receiving double-dose COVID-19 vaccines. In studies of COVID-19 vaccinated patients, significant increases in PULS Test vascular inflammation markers leading to an increased risk of acute coronary syndrome were revealed in most subjects.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a new treatment for blood cancer

In a new study from Karolinska Institutet, researchers have developed a new kind of immunotherapy for leukemia. They found that the therapy kills cancer cells from patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is the most common form of childhood leukemia. The disease is characterized by the unregulated growth...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Vaccines
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ivermectin and dafachronic acid combo identified as possible cure for Strongyloidiasis

Combining two agents to block a parasitic worm’s life cycle boosted survival from a potentially deadly tropical disease to 85% in animal models, far better than either treatment alone, according to a proof-of-concept study led by UT Southwestern Medical Center pharmacologists. The Strongyloides infestation – brought by tiny worms...
SCIENCE
WISH-TV

New study suggests 3-dose Pfizer series is no match for omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FIRST For Women

Pfizer’s New Covid Pill Works – Here’s What That Means

Good news: The race to find effective treatments for Covid-19 may have reached a turning point. Early today Pfizer confirmed that its new pill prevents severe illness in almost 90 percent of Covid patients. Known as Paxlovid, the pill could eventually be offered to anyone who tests positive for Covid, with the aim of vastly reducing the number of Covid hospitalizations and deaths.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

Moderna vaccine less effective against omicron, early data suggests

Two doses of Moderna's mRNA vaccine are less effective against the omicron coronavirus variant, preliminary findings published Dec. 15 in the preprint server MedRxiv suggest. For the lab-based study, researchers looked at blood samples from 30 Moderna recipients and found their antibodies were about 50 percent less effective at neutralizing the variant compared to the original strain.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccine effective in people with cancer

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing infection in most cancer patients, according to a nationwide study of veterans diagnosed with cancer in the past decade. But the researchers found that some vaccinated patients, including those who had received therapies that suppressed their immune systems within the six months...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy