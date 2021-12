SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) have been creating ripples in the economy for the past ten years. However, a huge evident shift occurred in the last year and a half. What were once ripples have turned into waves, despite being overshadowed by large industries. Due to SMEs flourishing exponentially in the past year or two, several marketing and business trends started to arise. This is true especially in the SMS marketing and email marketing domain which has gained tremendous interest in the past 2-3 years due to its amazing ROI for SMEs. Now that people are reintegrating themselves into how things used to be, and with the added knowledge gained from operating online, these trends will be even more prominent in 2022.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO