A Kentucky company that got its start with a $10,000 line of credit more than a decade ago plans to go public in a deal that will result in a $2 billion valuation. Rubicon Technologies LLC, which established Lexington as its headquarters earlier this year, has entered into a merger agreement with Founder SPAC, a special purpose acquisition company. The deal, which will result in a combined enterprise value of about $1.7 billion at a price of $10 per share, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, according to a news release.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO