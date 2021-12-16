ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soaring infections rattle Europe, fuel dread about holidays

By DANICA KIRKA and MIKE CORDER, Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Soaring infections in Britain driven in part by the omicron variant of the coronavirus rattled Europe on Thursday, prompting new restrictions on the Continent and fueling a familiar dread on both sides of the Atlantic about entering a new phase of the pandemic just in time for the...

