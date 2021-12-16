ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Canntab Therapeutics enters strategic partnership with Levitee Clinics

By Meghavi Singh
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Canntab Therapeutics (OTCQB:CTABF) has entered into a service agreement with Levitee Clinics. Levitee aims to transform mental...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Alpine Immune, Horizon Therapeutics team up to develop therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) gains 7.7% premarket after announcing an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) for the development and commercialization of up to four preclinical candidates generated from Alpine’s unique discovery platform. Under the terms of the agreement, Horizon will make an upfront payment of...
ALPINE, NY
Seeking Alpha

BioSig Technologies expands clinical footprint in Canada

Westside Regional Medical Center is a facility of HCA East Florida, the most extensive healthcare system in Eastern Florida and an affiliate of Hospital Corporation of America. “Our new installation agreement with Westside Regional Medical Center increases our clinical reach across the state, with an installation in both the north and south regions of Florida. We are thrilled to partner with another leading HCA Healthcare-operated institution and continue to solidify our commitment to arrhythmia patient care across the state of Florida,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

BioMarin, Skyline to collaborate on AAV gene therapies for cardiovascular diseases

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Skyline Therapeutics will collaborate on developing adeno-associated virus ("AAV") gene therapies for genetic cardiovascular diseases. The collaboration includes discovery and research through to an IND application. Skyline has a AAV gene therapy platform based on proprietary vector engineering and has a focus on genetic dilated cardiomyopathies.
HEALTH
TechCrunch

It’s time for investors to redefine how we evaluate digital health startups

While digital health has captivated the attention of investors and received validation from consumers, providers and healthcare stakeholders, early-stage entrepreneurs are being required to address the highly complicated yet mission-critical question: How can I show value and ROI?. The problems these companies are addressing are enormous, and the potential to...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strategic Partnership#Mental Health#Chronic Pain#Canntab Therapeutics#Levitee Clinics#Ctabf#Levitee Labs
MyChesCo

Arbutus and Qilu Pharmaceutical Enter into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement and Strategic Partnership

WARMINSTER, PA — Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) and Qilu Pharmaceutical, announced that the companies recently entered into an exclusive licensing agreement and strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of AB-729 for the treatment or prevention of hepatitis B in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. AB-729...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cryptopotato.com

Strategic Partnership Announcement: Paxo Finance Collaborates With Polygon

Defi space has seen numerous innovations in 2021. Owing to the increasing demands, Paxo Finance partners up with innovative platforms and protocols to enhance our product for the masses. We are thrilled to announce our strategic and financial partnership with Polygon Network. With this strategic alliance, we wish to maximize investment abilities by transforming the under-collateralized loan space in the Defi world.
BUSINESS
finovate.com

ieDigital Announces Strategic Partnership with OutSystems

One month after introducing its next generation development application platform, OutSystems has announced that it is entering a strategic partnership with fellow Finovate alum ieDigital. The alliance will enable ieDigital’s financial services company partners – ranging from bank to mortgage lenders – to access a suite of pre-built, low-code applications that support a variety of operations including originations, self-servicing, retention, and collections.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Xos Inks Strategic Partnership With Georgia-Based Yancey Bros

Electric mobility company Xos Inc (NASDAQ: XOS) entered a strategic partnership with Yancey Bros. Co. to distribute its vehicles across the state of Georgia. Deal terms were not disclosed. Yancey currently operates 29 facilities across the state. Yancey will leverage its existing infrastructure and facilities to help drive the adoption...
GEORGIA STATE
dallassun.com

Renovi Signs Global Strategic Partnership with GDA Capital

Renovi has announced a new global strategic partnership which will see GDA Capital act as lead advisor and institutional partner. The partnership will allow Renovi to capitalize on GDA Capital's blockchain and fintech experience as they continue building their NFT marketplace optimized for architecture, engineering, and 3D NFT's. With institutional...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Strategic Partnerships Can Help Boost Algorand

Even as it’s up over 400% the past year with a spot in the top 20 cryptocurrencies according to market cap, Algorand can still boost its profile further with strategic partnerships. The Algorand Foundation has already made strides in that direction by launching the Algorand Virtual Machine (AVM). This gives...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Addex Therapeutics raises $10M in equity financing

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) has entered into an agreement with Armistice Capital LLC, to sell 3,752,202 shares in the form of 625,367 ADSs at a purchase price of $6.50/ADS, equivalent to CHF1.00/share. Each ADS represents six shares. Additionally, Addex has agreed to issue to Armistice Capital unregistered warrants to purchase up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
connectcre.com

Dottid, LPC Forge Strategic Partnership

Dottid, the commercial real estate SaaS technology platform for asset management and leasing transactions, has formed a strategic partnership with Lincoln Property Company (LPC). The collaboration between the two Dall-as-based companies closely follows Dottid’s recent announcement of its integration with Altus Group Limit’s ARGUS Cloud platforms, providing on-demand real-time asset valuations. LPC also led Dottid’s latest funding round of $4.5 million, which ended in December.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Mullen Automotive Announces Partnership with Leading Automotive Engineering Firm

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced a strategic partnership with ARRK, a leading automotive engineering company based in Munich, Germany. According to the update, ARRK will be supporting Mullen Automotive in Computer Aided Engineering (“CAE”), body in white, battery, closures, interior, chassis, thermal, and infotainment engineering. ARRK will initially support the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover and then move into future vehicles, including a seven-seat SUV program.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Akoya Biosciences announces collaboration with PathAI

Akoya Biosciences (AKYA -3.1%), The Spatial Biology Company, and PathAI announced a collaboration to advance the discovery and validation of novel predictive biomarkers for immunotherapies. The partners will leverage their capabilities in spatial biology and deep data mining using Phenoptics, Akoya's throughput spatial phenotyping platform, and PathAI's artificial intelligence tools...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy