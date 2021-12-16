Teen Critical After Shooting In Hugo

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Edgewood man was arrested on murder charges Wednesday in the shooting death of a Joppatowne man, authorities said. Alton William Cumbo, Jr., was taken into custody about 6:30 a.m. while walking his dog in a Towson neighborhood, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said. Cumbo is accused in the shooting death last week of 29-year-old William James Doran. About 6:45 p.m. Dec. 10, Doran was found shot inside a car at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Dembytown Road in Joppatowne. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Deputies said a preliminary investigation identified Cumbo, who had threatened Doran earlier that day, as the shooting suspect. Cumbo was booked into the Harford County Detention Center, where he awaits trial on charges of first- and second-degree murder, as well as multiple counts of assault. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 443-409-3154.

BEL AIR, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO