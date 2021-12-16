ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Woman wanted for road rage attack in Lehigh Acres turns herself in

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 23 hours ago
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A woman who was wanted for an alleged road rage attack in Lehigh Acres has turned herself in, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Terraiyah Shanardra Ka’ter McCray, 24, was a suspect in a road rage on December 14. She is facing a charge of felony battery on a person that happened at Lee Boulevard and Leonard Boulevard.

A black Kia and a blue Honda both sped up in the front and the side of the victim’s car and started to “brake check” the victim, according to officials.

The driver of the black Kia stopped in front of the victim’s car and McCray jumped out of the car, yelling the person’s name. When the other driver exited out of the car, McCray aggressively walked towards the driver and began to punch the victim in the face with a closed hand.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

