Champagne Glasses

The holiday season is a prime time to party it up with your besties and family. So, pop that bottle of champagne, because you deserve to live it up fabulously as you ring in this new year. Say farewell to this past year and the memories made and hello to a fresh start filled with things to look forward to— we're so glad to see you. This past year has definitely had its ups and downs, but regardless, we all need to end it right on a high note. With many festive parties and fancy dinners coming up, you can't forget to sip on some bubbly (if you're 21 and over), and act like the total queen you are. Now is the perfect time to show off that new festive outfit you purchased to ring in the new year. Take pictures to remember the night, and use some Instagram captions for champagne popping to really make your picture sparkle.

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO