Poor working conditions, poor pay and lack of protection for workers are at the heart of 'Great resignation,' a phenomenon that is seeing thousands of workers quit jobs across industries. A Reddit thread highlights why workers are up in arms across the country and shines a light on how workplaces treat women. A woman shared how she was pregnant and due to deliver. When she informed the company that she would have to leave for the hospital if she went into labor, she was told that she couldn't leave the premises until another manager relieves her of her duty which can take up to an hour or more.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 2 DAYS AGO