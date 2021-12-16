ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

‘If I had not had cancer, I never would have written the book’ Mississippi pastor writes book born out of weakness, pain

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odUP6_0dOSb5dL00

A Mississippi pastor has written a book born out of a “life or death situation.”

Charles C. Ray, of Brookhaven, has pastored a Presbyterian church in Magnolia for 20 years. A retired social worker, Ray has accomplished a lot in life, including starting the first hospice and mental health programs in Pike County. He and his wife, Carolyn — a retired school teacher, have lived in the Home Seekers Paradise for the past year.

At age 84, it has been four years since he went through chemotherapy for cancer. His book, “Because of Calvary: A Year of Daily Devotions,” was written over the course of 10 months.

“I wrote every day of that 10 months,” Ray said.

The idea was born out of a place of weakness, pain and struggle. One morning, Ray awoke with a Scripture passage in his mind — 1 Corinthians 6:19 — “Do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and you are not your own?”

That Scripture got his attention — if his body belonged to God, then God would take care of him the way he needed.

“I believe in God, in the Bible, in the Trinity, so I turned over the cancer to God,” he said.

“I was at home, very weak. I was on oxygen and couldn’t get out,” Ray said. “I became very fascinated, disciplined, challenged and encouraged. I wrote every single day of that 10 months.”

The book follows a pattern, like many devotional books — a Scripture verse followed by comments from the author.

His writing followed a pattern, too.

“I would sit in my chair, read from the four versions of the Bible that I had, then pick one version that really spoke to me,” he said. “I’d write, then write more after lunch, then sometimes after dinner. Sometimes at midnight, I’d wake up and write a little more.”

He would write in longhand on legal pads the version of the verse he wanted to use, then add his own thoughts about it. But it was not really written for anyone else at first. It was all for himself, and God.

“It was a feeling of expressing back to God what he has given me over the years,” Ray said. “It was really written for myself and God. I wanted to express it when I was in a literal life and death situation.”

The pastor said he is proud in a good way about the book, available through Amazon. In addition to being an expression of his devotion to God, it is also dedicated to his wife.

“For Carolyn Ray … I dedicate this body of work. She has been my best friend for 62 years and my wife for 55 years,” he wrote in the book’s dedication page. “My knowledge of the love of God is best explained and experienced in my relationship with Carolyn.”

“If I had not had cancer, I never would have written the book,” Ray said. “I’m hoping in reading this — the Scripture first of all and a common man’s explanation of what he feels and feels God has said to him — people will be challenged by it.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Brookhaven, MS
City
Magnolia, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Cancer#Mental Health#Presbyterian#Trinity
Laurinburg Exchange

God and my wife saved my life

I sat in a doctor’s office as he explained the surgery required to repair the abdominal hernia that I had been diagnosed with. After describing everything in detail, all of which I heard, “blah, blah, blah, blah, large incision, intestine protruding, blah, painful.” My wife asked if they would do a CT scan before the surgery. He replied, “no, there’s no need for one.” I looked at Tina and told her firmly, “I do not want a CT scan.” She didn’t say another word, but I could see that “look.” If you’re married, you know “the look.”
RELIGION
Sampson Independent

The church sin

I, like so many others, have talked, posted, preached and written about 2 Chronicles 7:14. One key truth that we often miss in that verse, is
RELIGION
InspireMore

Husband’s Dream Comes True When Wife Secretly Publishes The Book He Wrote In 2nd Grade.

Chelsea Elliott always does her best to buy the people she loves meaningful gifts, but she may have outdone herself with this one!. Her husband, Daryl Elliott Jr., has always been passionate about writing. At just 7 years old, he wrote a book that he still reads to his very own children to this day. Titled “Barney the Boring Barumbus,” the adorably illustrated children’s book is all about the value of bringing kindness to others. But with years of use, this glued-together book was falling apart. Luckily, Chelsea had a brilliant idea.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Amazon
InspireMore

‘I’m done talking. Bye.’ Josh had broken the covenant. I would wait it out.’: Couple work through infidelity together, ‘Our family is loving every minute together’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My husband was supposed to be home after work and he was late. I called a few times. No answer. He finally called back and in the most uncomfortable, emotionless voice said, ‘Ashley, we have to be done.’
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WCVB

'God sent an angel:' Family thankful for driver who stopped to save choking child

GARDENDALE, Ala. — An Alabama woman is searching for a good Samaritan who saved the life of her 9-year-old son on their way home from church. Candace Pimentel had to pull over on the side of the road after her son Raylen started choking on a piece of hard candy. While she was frantically waving down anybody who could help, a man in a pickup truck stopped, successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver and went on his way.
RELIGION
WLBT

Ridgeland woman gives credit to God after fulfilling dream of becoming salon owner

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The bow remains on the front door of SalonShe because this salon is a gift from God for Tashelia Locket and her family. “I’ve been in banking and investments my whole life and I knew I had a bigger purpose,” Locket said. “I knew I had a bigger calling. Like I said, I prayed long nights and I took a leap of faith. My husband said if you’re not gonna do it now, you’ll never do it.”
RIDGELAND, MS
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
thelakewoodscoop.com

3-Year-Old: “My Abba Took Me To A Strange Party”

[COMMUNICATED] My name is Eli. I’m three years old and that means I have a yarmulke and peyos, because I’m a big boy. That’s what my mommy told me when she had to leave to go sleep somewhere else so she could have medicine and doctors all the time… that I’m a big boy.
KIDS
Telegraph

'I discovered my mother had been lying to me my whole life'

They were tiny pocket-book diaries with jottings of Pooterish banality. Helen Naylor knew that her invalid mother Elinor had been writing them since she was a teenager – five decades of her life squeezed into little more than two inches a day. Sometimes, mother and daughter would sit on the bed together and Elinor would read aloud from what seemed a tedious catalogue of shopping, weather, doctor’s appointments and her various illnesses, which had dominated and warped both their lives. It was her mother’s favourite topic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
60K+
Followers
4K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy