Emmanual Probst teaches Consumer Market Research at UCLA and writes about consumer psychology for numerous publications. We live in the “culture of me,” where publishers, search engines and social media platforms put before us content and products they seemingly handpicked for us, and for us only. We all have a personal assistant — a virtual one that is. Google Home, Siri, and Alexa listen to everything we ask them and then deliver promptly. Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora know what music we listen to now and predict what we’ll want to hear next. In fact, they tell us what we will like.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO