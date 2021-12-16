ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

Seneca County Will Not Enforce Mask Mandate

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Add Seneca County to the list of area counties that will not enforce the state’s mask mandate. The Seneca County Board of...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 11

Jennifer Conner
22h ago

seneca county doesn't care about the residents. seneca county has high cases cause people in this county is too dumb not to wear a face mask..if the face masks helps people not get sick well wear the damn masks doesnt matter if your vaccinated or not.

Reply(2)
3
Related
FL Radio Group

Antonacci Seeks Full Term as DA

Brittany Grome Antonacci will become Cayuga County’s first female District Attorney when she takes over for Jon Budelmann next month as he leaves the office to become the Surrogate Court Judge. Antonacci has announced she is running for a full term as DA. Get the top stories on your...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

102nd Wayne County COVID-19 Death

Wayne County has seen another COVID-19 related death. According to Public Health’s Wednesday update, one new person has died from the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 102. 91 new cases were also reported having occurred since Monday. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seneca County, NY
City
Ontario, NY
Seneca County, NY
Health
Seneca County, NY
Government
City
Ovid, NY
City
Wayne, NY
City
Seneca Falls, NY
FL Radio Group

Locals Coming to Siting Board for Conquest Solar Project

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced she will appoint two locals to the board overseeing the proposed solar farm in the Cayuga County Town of Conquest. This announcement comes following a Monday letter by State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow to the governor and other top law makers saying not including locals on the board was unfair.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

House Fire in Seneca Falls

Seneca Falls firefighters were called out just after 9 this morning for the report of a house fire on Ovid Street. According to the Cayuga/Seneca Fire Wire, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Fayette, Geneva, and others were requested to the scene and for standby purposes. North Seneca ambulance also responded to the fire scene.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County 2022 Budget Approved

The 160-MILLION dollar Cayuga County budget for 2022 has been approved. Prior to finalizing the spending plan, lawmakers cut expenses by 17-THOUSAND dollars by adopting three amendments, including two that reduced the annual salaries for the legislative chairperson and county treasurer. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Ovid
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Reaches All-Time High for COVID Hospitalizations

46 Wayne County residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. According to Public Health, that number represents a new high in hospitalizations during the pandemic. Public Health also reported two new deaths Thursday. 104 Wayne County residents have passed away after previously testing positive for COVID. After 71 new positive results...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Two New COVID-Related Deaths in Steuben County

The Steuben County Public Health Department on Wednesday received notification of two COVID-related deaths. This brings the total number of COVID deaths in Steuben County to 262. One individual was a male resident of the City of Hornell who died at the age of 24 and one was a male...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Probation, Community Service for Yates County Midwife

As expected, Elizabeth Catlin was sentenced to five years probation and 250 hours of community service in Yates County Court this week. Catlin is the midwife who faced more than 90 felony charges, but pleaded guilty to just one, unauthorized practice of the profession of midwifery, back in September. She was arrested twice in 2018 while working with local Mennonite families without state certification.
YATES COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
FL Radio Group

Steuben County Loosening Residency Requirements for Employees

In an attempt to boost recruitment and retention, Steuben County is loosening residency requirements for employees of the sheriff’s and District Attorney offices. Now, full-time Sheriffs Deputies can live within five miles of the county, while part-time deputies and corrections officers can live in any bordering county, including Yates and Schuyler. Also, residents of neighboring counties can now apply for jobs with the sheriff’s office.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva’s Legal Assistance Office Awarded $2.4 Million for Eviction Protections

A Geneva-based non-profit law firm that provides free legal assistance to people in 14 western New York counties is one of 10 nationwide recipients of grants awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from its Eviction Protection Grant program. The 2.4-MILLION dollars awarded to Legal Assistance of Western New York Incorporated will help in providing legal aid to low-income tenants at risk of eviction.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Schuyler County Addresses New Mask Mandate

The new statewide “mask or vaccinate” mandate for all indoor public places in the state is now in effect through at least the middle of January. Governor Kathy Hochul’s mandate means each indoor public place must choose between either mandatory mask wearing for employees and the public OR requiring vaccines for all.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
FL Radio Group

Rep. Reed Details Airport Funding in Infrastructure Bill

Rep. Tom Reed announced Tuesday that in the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, New York State will receive 937 million dollars in funding to improve our airports. “One of the many reasons we supported the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill was to secure much-needed funding to improve our airports,” said Reed. “We care about our local residents having the opportunity for safe and efficient air travel and thanks to this bill, we see vital investments being made for infrastructure development at our airports.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
FL Radio Group

Bristol Valley Theater Awarded Grants from State Council on the Arts

Bristol Valley Theater has been awarded three grant awards totaling $109,000 over the next two years from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State’s $105 million investment in the arts for FY2022, NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million since June 2021. These latest grant awards come on the heels of two previous awards to Bristol Valley Theater, totaling $20,000, from the state agency’s Restart NY: Rapid Live Performance Grant, which were used to fund the Naples’ theater’s 2021 season.
PERFORMING ARTS
FL Radio Group

Omicron Variant Confirmed in Tompkins County

The Omicron Variant of the Coronavirus has been found in Tompkins County. The Health Department confirmed in a press release two cases of the COVID-19 variant among County residents. Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “this variant is likely to become the predominant strain in the U.S. and...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

SCCUDD to hold 2nd Annual Pizza Box Sticker Shock Event

The Schuyler County Coalition on Underage Drinking will be holding its 2nd annual Pizza Box Sticker Shock event on December 28, 29, and 30 at area stores and restaurants that sell take-out pizza. A sticker design contest was held for Schuyler county students to come up with this year’s sticker. All students attending Odessa-Montour Central School, Watkins Glen Central School, and Bradford Central School were eligible, including homeschool students residing in Schuyler County.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy