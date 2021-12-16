Seneca County Will Not Enforce Mask Mandate

Bristol Valley Theater has been awarded three grant awards totaling $109,000 over the next two years from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State’s $105 million investment in the arts for FY2022, NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million since June 2021. These latest grant awards come on the heels of two previous awards to Bristol Valley Theater, totaling $20,000, from the state agency’s Restart NY: Rapid Live Performance Grant, which were used to fund the Naples’ theater’s 2021 season.

