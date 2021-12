Why does America lag so far behind other wealthy nations in subsidizing child care? Do we as a nation not value our children's well-being as much as other countries do? The only explanation I can come up with is that many of our lawmakers seem to believe that making childcare accessible would just enable mothers to shirk their duties. Maybe they believe we still live in those mythical 1950s when all mothers stayed home with their young children — or if they didn't stay home, they ought to.

BREMERTON, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO