UPS introduces an expedited hiring process. Get a job offer in 30 minutes

If the phrase “interview process” conjures the image of chatting with hiring managers to win them over, career experts say you're thinking too narrowly, and that the mindset could even cost you the potential job. According to career coaches Erin Hatzikostas and Nicole Wood, the interview process extends beyond the actual interview, and actually encompasses all the interactions you have with the company—right from when you first turn in your application. With this in mind, the reasons people don’t get hired for jobs they apply to get are likely wider than you may have realized.

JOBS ・ 10 DAYS AGO