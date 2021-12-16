ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UPS introduces an expedited hiring process. Get a job offer in 30 minutes

By Andrea Hsu
KUCB
 23 hours ago

Some employers are desperate to find workers for the holiday season, so they're trying all sorts of things to fill positions, including hiring new workers in 30 minutes or less. NPR's Andrea Hsu has the story. ANDREA HSU, BYLINE: At 6 p.m., the UPS hub in Westchester, Pa., is...

www.kucb.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Cellphone bans in the workplace are legal and more common among blue-collar jobs – they also might be a safety risk

Cellphones in the workplace can be a distraction – but they could also save your life. In the aftermath of a devastating tornado ripping through an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Dec. 10, 2021 – killing six employees – the online retailer is reportedly reviewing its policy over mobile phone bans during working hours. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, it was common for Amazon to require its employees to leave phones at home or in vehicles before setting foot on the factory floor. The policy was relaxed during the pandemic but was due to be reintroduced in January. Amazon has indicated...
ENVIRONMENT
chainstoreage.com

McDonald’s of Greater Atlanta streamlines hiring process

More than 260 McDonald’s stores in the Greater Atlanta metro area are making it easier to capture and analyze applicant information. McDonald's of Greater Atlanta is partnering with business networking platform provider Linq to modernize its hiring efforts. Leveraging Linq technology, McDonald’s is directing interested job applicants into a custom-curated platform that promotes hiring information, helpful resources, and how to apply for employment.
RESTAURANTS
retechnology.com

ShowingTime's New Offer Manager Software Streamlines the Offer Process Freeing up Agents Time to Focus on their Clients

The Intuitive Platform and App Managed Over 120,000 Offers in 2021. CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 -- ShowingTime, the residential real estate industry's leading showing management and market stats technology provider, announced today its Offer Manager tool facilitated over 120,000 offers in 2021. Fueled by automation and supported by an easy-to-use app, Offer Manager provides agents with a single platform for offer management, freeing up their time to focus on clients. Without Offer Manager software, agents usually need to work across email, text and calls to make and receive offers on behalf of their clients, juggling multiple documents, offers - all in different formats and without a central way to organize and evaluate the offers quickly.
SOFTWARE
Well+Good

The Top 3 Reasons Hiring Managers Are Likely To Pass on Offering Someone a Job

If the phrase “interview process” conjures the image of chatting with hiring managers to win them over, career experts say you're thinking too narrowly, and that the mindset could even cost you the potential job. According to career coaches Erin Hatzikostas and Nicole Wood, the interview process extends beyond the actual interview, and actually encompasses all the interactions you have with the company—right from when you first turn in your application. With this in mind, the reasons people don’t get hired for jobs they apply to get are likely wider than you may have realized.
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
stockxpo.com

U.S. Added Just 210,000 Jobs as Hiring Slowed

The U.S. economy added just 210,000 jobs in November, a slowdown in hiring that clouds a recovery amid new Covid-19 uncertainties. The slower pace of hiring last month—the smallest monthly gain since last December—followed an upwardly revised increase of 546,000 jobs in October, the Labor Department said, and comes as employers face a persistent shortage of available workers. The unemployment rate fell to 4.2% as more people joined the labor force, the department added.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

5 signs that you should pass up that new job offer

In the first half of 2021, more than four million Americans quit their jobs in what has been dubbed “the Great Resignation,” and this surge in resignations has put workers in the driver’s seat for the first time in years. With a record 9.3 million job vacancies being recorded this...
JOBS
bphawkeye.org

Looking for a job? Shop ‘N Save is now hiring

The Bethel Park Shop ‘N Save has been experiencing some short staffing issues recently. As a result, the store is hiring lots of people in all departments. If you are interested, here are some of the requirements and an overall job description. You need to be at least 16 years old to work at Shop N’ Save.
BETHEL PARK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ups#Npr#Macy
enterprisersproject.com

DevSecOps jobs: 3 ways to get hired

In the specialty of DevSecOps, demand for talent has outpaced supply. Many organizations have realized that the traditional siloed development structure is no longer adequate for maintaining application security in light of the ever-increasing pace of software development and delivery. To remedy this problem, many have started shifting security left – having developers run tests and fix security issues in their code.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Olympian

Need a job? This Lacey employer is hiring Wednesday

Convenience store distributor Harbor Wholesale is set to have a hiring event this week for its warehouse order selection team. Prospective applicants are asked to register and apply online prior to the event, which is 11-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. Harbor Wholesale is based in northeast Lacey. Wages for the...
LACEY, WA
KEAN 105

Here’s Why Postal Workers May Not Accept Your Holiday Tips

Has the COVID-19 pandemic made you a better, more thankful customer? Have you come to respect and admire the folks who bring your medication, food, and other late-night Amazon necessities to your door after a year of supply chain issues?. If you're looking to give postal workers and delivery staff...
INDUSTRY
95.3 The Bear

Danger Zone: Alabama Dollar General Fined $320,000

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, has fined Dollar General $321,827. OSHA reports DG has a history of violations and repeated failures to protect its worker. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been fined based on the store’s failure to provide safe exits during an emergency, workers...
ALABAMA STATE
Jenn Leach

$1,800 Stimulus Checks This Week?

Update: Today is the last day households will be receiving their up to $300 payment per child from the Child Tax Credit. $1,800 payments also expected to be received this week to eligible households.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy