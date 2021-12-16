ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Annapolis Police: Shots Fired on Newtowne Drive Preceded Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Shooting Victim

 21 hours ago

Reports of shots fired on Newtowne Drive had been received prior to a shooting victim was located at the scene of an accident nearby, according to the Annapolis Police Department.

On December 15th at 8:40 p.m., officers heard shots being fired in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive and responded. Officers did not locate a victim, but located six vehicles and two apartments damaged by gunfire.


At 8:44 p.m., reports were received of a crash on Route 665 near Godspeed Way. An occupant of one of the vehicles involved in the crash had gunshot injuries to his leg and injuries to an arm from the crash. The shooting victim, Demontay Coney, 20, of Baltimore, indicated he had been shot while in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.


Two vehicles were damaged in the crash on Route 665. The driver of the vehicle that the shooting victim was in, a 17 year old male from Annapolis, was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger in that vehicle was not injured.


Route 665 was closed in both directions due to the crash, but has reopened.

Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Report Annapolis

Man Sentenced Following Guilty Plea; Fatally Injured Woman While Evading Police in Brooklyn

A man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to fatally injuring a woman while attempting to evade police in Brooklyn last year. In September, Severn resident David Bogdanowicz, 53, entered a plea of guilty to felony assault, involuntary manslaughter and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. On December 2, 2021, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Bogdanowicz to 25 years in prison. Upon his release, Bogdanowicz must also subit to supervised probation for a term of 5 years.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and- Run in Largo Under Investigation Prince George's County Police

The department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred in Largo. The deceased pedestrian is 40-year-old Barkha Khadka of Landover. The driver of the striking vehicle did not remain on the scene. Investigators have since recovered a potential vehicle of interest in this case. Efforts continue to identify the driver.
LARGO, MD
Report Annapolis

Man Shot on Stillmeadow Drive in Severn, Anne Arundel County Police Investigates

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said its detectives are investigating the shooting of a man on Stillmeadow Drive in Severn. At about 8:30pm on Saturday, December 4, officers responded to the area of Stewarton Court and Stillmeadow Drive following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, an adult male was located in a condition consistent with being shot. He was transported to an area hospital with an injury that is believed to be non-life threatening.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Report Annapolis

Brooklyn Park Man, 23, Gets Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in Connection with Pasadena Road Rage Incident

A 23 year old man from Brooklyn Park has been sentenced after pleading guilty to pointing a gun at someone while riding in Pasadena. On November 19, 2021, Keyon Lamont Thomas entered a plea of guilty to first degree assault and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Thomas was subsequently sentenced to 15 years with all but 7 years suspended.
PASADENA, MD
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Woman Arrested on Gun Charge Following Fight at Glen Burnie Wawa Store

An Annapolis woman was arrested on a gun related charge following an altercation at the Wawa Store in Glen Burnie. On December 10, 2021, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the store located in the 7800 block of Parke West Drive for a fight in progress. Officers learned that a mutual assault took place at the business and one party produced a handgun threatening the other. The suspect then placed the weapon in her vehicle before officers arrived. Officers were able to see the handgun in plain view in the suspect's vehicle. The weapon seized was a loaded Polymer 80 .9mm ghost gun.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

One of Two Men Charged in Connection with Fatal Annapolis Shooting Enters Alford Plea

One of the two men accused of fatally shooting a man on Bens Drive last year in Annapolis has entered an alford plea in connection with the case. On June 11, 2020, Annapolis Police arrested 33 year old Thomas Deangelo Smith in connection with the shooting death of Leslie Saunders, 49. During a hearing at the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on December 6, 2021, Smith entered an alford plea to first degree murder and use of a firearm while committing a violent crime.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis

Police Charge Annapolis Man with Illegal Gun Possession Following Severna Park Traffic Stop

An Annapolis man was recently arrested and charged with illegal possession of a handgun following a traffic stop in Severna Park. On December 3, 2021, at approximately 11:20 p.m., an officer pulled over a black Ford Mustang at Ritchie Highway and Cypress Creek. During the stop, probable cause for a search was developed and a loaded .45 caliber Glock 30 handgun with 13 rounds of ammunition was located in the center console.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
