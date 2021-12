In the words of the PRCA's Francis Ingham, comms has “roared back” in 2021 as services provided by the sector were more in demand than ever. The PRCA estimates the industry has grown 6.1 per cent since 2020. Big listed groups registered strong recovery; at WPP's PR business like-for-like growth accelerated across the year – up 12.9 per cent in Q2 and 16 per cent in Q3 – while PR firms in Interpublic Group's Dxtra network also registered double-digit growth in the third quarter, when revenue in FTI Consulting's Strategic Communications segment increased by almost one third.

