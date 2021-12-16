Learn to make Candied Pecans with a Kick

Peanut, Pecan, Cashew Brittle has evolved into a staple holiday candy for Christmas festivities. We found a super fast and easy way to whip it up in your kitchen this year. Angel here! Joe and I have a bit of an obsession with brittle of all kinds. For several years after I started here at the station I had an allergy to tree nuts and then out of the blue, it went away. Thankfully, because we are big fans of brittle and made it our mission to learn how to make it for the holidays last year.

