Learn to make Candied Pecans with a Kick

In many minds, pecans hit peak yum when presented in pie form. Alexandra Coppinger, co-owner of Common Tart bakery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, stays pretty traditional with her version of the dessert, wrapping the nuts in a sweet syrup before nestling them in a pie crust. Her take does include one...
Forget the bulk section: Candying ginger from scratch is an affordable, satisfying project that yields a product far superior to the desiccated, underwhelming stuff available on store shelves. Once you have homemade candied ginger on hand, it will quickly show its versatility. Use it to add zip to baked goods, nestle it into holiday candy boxes for gifting, or even nibble it after a big meal as a no-ABV digestif.
With Dec. 25 right around the corner, it’s time to think about Christmas goodies. And Christmas goodies come in all shapes and forms including cookies, cakes, pies, treats, candy and more. Normally, I bake a lot of cookies at Christmas time, but this year, I decided to do some candy.
This sweet potato tart is a polished take on a traditional sweet potato pie. Here, a graham cracker and pecan press-in crust comes together with butter, and the filling is equally straightforward: mashed sweet potatoes, evaporated milk and just the right amount of sugar and spice. I like to garnish this tart with candied pecans and serve slices with marshmallow whipped cream, but it tastes terrific on its own.
I don't know about you, but I have been leaning on comfort foods to deal with the amped-up stress of the last few years. I tend to cook or bake many things that I remember my mom and grandmother used to make way back in the day. The smells, the taste and the process of making these treats help soothe the soul in uncertain times. It also means spandex is likely our best friend this year!
Mary Susan Jenkins wowed the crew with her Baked Brie with Cranberries and Toasted Pecans. On a lightly floured surface place roll out the puff pastry sheet until it is just slightly thinner. Flour the top of the puff pastry as needed, making sure not to use too much flour.
Pastry chef and Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi joined "Good Morning America" to celebrate the 12 Days of Cookies with her one-pan skillet cookie with a festive flair. Her cookie was inspired by one of her favorite holiday movies, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." "Remember the scene at...
Hanukkah might be over, but we don’t blame you if you’re still dreaming about latkes. The classic potato dish is a staple in the Jewish community and beloved by all for its crisp exterior and pillowy middle. Paired with sour cream and applesauce, nothing beats the traditional recipe. But if you’re looking for a tasty twist, look no further than Caroline Fausel’s recipe for sweet potato latkes.
The holiday season has officially arrived and Mooyah is celebrating with two tasty new offerings: the Pecan Pie Shake and the new White Chocolate Peppermint Shake. Mooyah's 2021 seasonal menu is here and the two newest shakes are sure to delight. The first of these dreamy creations is the Pecan Pie Shake, which blends real ice cream with a rich butter-pecan syrup and sea-salt caramel toffee sauce – all designed to deliver the taste of pecan pie in a sippable format. Next up is the new White Chocolate Peppermint Shake, which combines real ice cream with Monin’s White Chocolate Sauce, crushed peppermint candy, and a sprinkle of peppermint on top.
Beat egg white and water in a large bowl until frothy but not stiff. Add pecans one handful at a time and mix well, making sure all nuts are well coated. Mix sugar salt and cinnamon in a small bowl and sprinkle over nuts and mix well with a spatula. Spread nut mixture on buttered large cookie sheet. Bake 1 hour at 225 degrees stirring every 15 minutes. Toss nuts as they are cooling to prevent clumping. Enjoy!
Roll out the tart dough to a ¼-inch thickness, and transfer to a 9-inch tart pan or pie dish. Poke tiny holes in the dough with a fork and cover with wax paper. Place dried beans on top of the wax paper to weigh down the dough. (This is known as “baking blind”, and prevents the dough from rising too much.)
Enrobed in the tangy zip of sweet-tart balsamic vinegar, these treats from Alexandra Coppinger, co-owner of Common Tart bakery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, are a scrumptious snack, a next-level add-on for a charcuterie board or, after a rough chop, a punch of flavor when tossed in a salad. Coppinger says the...
Peanut, Pecan, Cashew Brittle has evolved into a staple holiday candy for Christmas festivities. We found a super fast and easy way to whip it up in your kitchen this year. Angel here! Joe and I have a bit of an obsession with brittle of all kinds. For several years after I started here at the station I had an allergy to tree nuts and then out of the blue, it went away. Thankfully, because we are big fans of brittle and made it our mission to learn how to make it for the holidays last year.
