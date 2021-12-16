ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Boosters are not enough: Britain needs a strong, immediate plan for infection control

By Chaand Nagpaul
The Guardian
The Guardian
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9Qrk_0dOSXadp00
‘There is absolutely no doubt that the accelerated booster campaign is crucial to control the spread and impact of the virus – but we cannot rely on this alone.’

In Sunday evening’s extraordinary televised address, when the prime minister warned that Britain was facing a “tidal wave” of Omicron cases, it was notable that the only focus was the mission to vaccinate the nation with boosters. There was no mention of the other vital public health measures needed to urgently reduce the levels of social mixing and prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed.

Given the reduced effectiveness of two vaccinations against the new Omicron variant, there is absolutely no doubt that the accelerated booster campaign is crucial to control the spread and impact of the virus – but we cannot rely on this alone. The alarming pace with which it is spreading through the country, with a record of more than 78,000 new daily cases yesterday, shows the pressing need for additional effective infection control measures to be introduced immediately to protect the population.

Despite the assertion that all adults will be offered a booster by the end of December, millions of people will not be eligible for their booster by the end of the month – either because they aren’t vaccinated, have only had one jab, or received their second dose less than three months ago. This group of people needs protection against Omicron until they too can get their booster jab. Many will be younger and more likely to mix socially, more likely to become infected and more likely to spread Covid-19.

Projections have suggested that the Omicron variant risks hospitalisation rates that could overwhelm the NHS at a time when it is already in a desperately precarious state. We are facing a record backlog of waits for hospital treatments, escalating pressures on general practice, and are failing to meet emergency ambulance response targets. The sudden exponential rise in infections presents a major challenge. There is no slack in the system to accommodate any increase in Covid-19 hospital admissions, which will directly affect our ability to treat the nearly 6 million patients on waiting lists in England, with more than 300,000 having waited for longer than 12 months. Indeed, a recent report found 13,000 planned operations had been cancelled in a two-month period at 40 hospitals because of lack of capacity from increased hospital admissions.

Measures are urgently needed to slow the spread of the virus and prevent further additional strain being placed on the NHS, while we also deliver the enormous feat of the booster vaccination programme. This is not a choice between health and the economy. We have seen from previous variants that not introducing timely interventions is counterproductive for businesses and employers if it allows Covid-19 to spread unfettered through the population, resulting in staff being off work due to sickness or self-isolation. Let us not forget that, earlier this year, staff absences due to high levels of transmission impaired many businesses from functioning. High levels of infection are also likely to disproportionately affect some population groups and exacerbate inequalities.

The measures outlined in the government’s plan B rules announced last week not only fall short of what is needed but are also inconsistent, with glaring omissions. Vaccine passes will not do enough to stop the spread of Omicron, since they require only proof of double vaccination or a recent negative lateral flow test to gain entry to nightclubs and mass events such as football matches.

By the government’s own admission, two doses of the vaccine does not confer sufficient protection from the new variant. Furthermore, the government has drawn a false equivalence between a negative lateral flow test and proof of vaccination. This presents a clear public health risk, as vaccinated but infectious asymptomatic people will be able to mix at will with unvaccinated people with a negative lateral flow test. Testing should be the minimum requirement for entry to all hospitality venues and, as the BMA has already argued, the government should be acting to significantly reduce large social gatherings.

Requiring mask wearing in indoor settings but not in hospitality venues defies public health logic. Staff in takeaways are rightly required to wear masks, yet waiters in restaurants taking orders in the direct line of customers’ faces, at close distance, are not. Customers should also be required to wear face coverings unless eating or drinking.

The measures are not just confusing, but also undermine the public’s understanding of this virus and its high transmissibility. There is no requirement for social distancing in indoor public settings when it’s clear that this can reduce transmission. Rather than simply state that indoor settings should be adequately ventilated, there should be proper specifications, including the use of filtration devices and CO2 monitors, which we know can make a difference to risk of transmission in enclosed areas.

In healthcare settings, we need to see the reintroduction of stronger infection control measures, with clear advice around the use of PPE and segregated care pathways. Patients attend their GP practice or hospital to get better, not to be put at risk of getting ill from infection.

Likewise, we need further guidance for schools, which have had the highest rates of infection since September, and where children have been a source of household transmission, with many not having been vaccinated at all. This should include mask wearing in all places in secondary schools, reintroducing distancing, as well as ventilation – and if needed, government-supplied air filtration systems, given the proximity of pupils in classrooms. By doing nothing there is a far greater threat to children’s learning through absenteeism and high levels of staff and student sickness and self-isolation.

For businesses in the hospitality sector, who will suffer loss of income as a result of these measures, it is important that the government provides necessary financial support. As it stands, the country will incur the greater economic cost of the illness burden on the NHS and lost workforce capacity due to sickness.

For patients at higher risk of serious ill health from the virus, such as those who are clinically vulnerable, they should be recommended FFP2 masks, given that they protect the wearer through being able to filtrate airborne spread – another simple measure which could have a huge positive impact for individuals.

Implementing these additional protections will prevent many more people from becoming ill, hospitalised or dying, and will help keep the NHS afloat at this critical moment. Crucially, it will also buy us time to deliver this accelerated booster campaign and help get us on the front foot in the battle against Covid-19.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plan B#Britain#Infectious Diseases#Economy#Booster#Omicron#Nhs#Covid 19 Hospital
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Omicron ‘most significant threat’ of Covid pandemic, health chief warns

The omicron variant of Covid-19 is “probably the most significant threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic” and could place the NHS in “serious peril”, the head of the UK Health Security Agency Jenny Harries has warned MPs.Dr Jenny Harries told a parliamentary committee that “quite staggering” numbers of infections can be expected in the coming days due to the highly contagious nature of the new strain.And she warned that the speed of spread was accelerating, with infections now doubling in less than two days in most parts of the UK, compared to an estimated four...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron: NHS staff sickness already ‘worse than ever’ with situation set to worsen

NHS staff sickness levels are already “higher than they ever have been” healthcare leaders have warned, as the latest data shows thousands are already off sick with Covid.The government’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned MPs on Thursday the NHS was facing significant staff shortages over the next month and that this would come during a time when hospitalisations due to Covid may peak.However, hospital trust leaders have warned they are already experiencing acute staff shortages due to sickness which are only going get worse in the fourth wave. Speaking with The Independent, Glen Burley, chief executive for three NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
BBC

Covid: Omicron study suggests major wave in January

The UK is facing a substantial wave of Omicron infections in January without further restrictions, scientists say. The number of deaths from the variant by the end of April could range from 25,000 to 75,000 depending on how well vaccines perform, they said. But the experts behind the study said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

We calculated the impact of 'long COVID' as Australia opens up. Even without Omicron, we're worried

Over the past two years, we’ve learned COVID-19 survivors can develop a range of longer-term symptoms we now call “long COVID”. This includes people who did not have severe illness initially. Such longer-term symptoms can affect multiple systems in the body. This can result in ongoing, severe fatigue plus a wide range of other symptoms, including pain, as well as breathing, neurological, sleep and mental health problems. So far, Australia has had far fewer COVID-19 cases than many other nations. But as we re-open, this situation may change. So we will likely see more long COVID in the months and years ahead. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UN News Centre

Omicron: Don't panic but prepare for likely spread, says WHO

As scientists continue to investigate the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday urged countries not to panic but to prepare for its likely spread. Heralding South Africa’s and Botswana’s decision to report the appearance of the Omicron coronavirus mutation last month, the UN health agency...
WORLD
newschain

Booster rollout ramps up as top medic says all adults need the jab

The NHS is ramping up its mammoth booster effort even further as all adults across England are offered a third jab in the race against the spread of the Omicron variant. The country’s top medic has urged people to “please, get boosted now” in a sombre television advert, as the rollout extends to everyone aged 18 and above.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

CMO ‘more concerned’ than any point in pandemic amid warning of Omicron spread

The chief medical officer has said he is “more concerned than at any previous point in the pandemic”, amid warnings over the rapid spread of Omicron Covid variant.Sir Michael McBride urged all adults in Northern Ireland to get a booster vaccine as he and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young said Omicron is likely to become the dominant strain in Northern Ireland before the new year.Professor Young said that Omicron is expected to peak in mid-January and daily case numbers are likely to be higher than at any other time during the pandemic.It comes as the number of confirmed cases...
WORLD
The Independent

Observation period after jabs to be scrapped to speed up rollout

People will no longer be required to wait at vaccine clinics for a 15-minute period of observation after getting a Pfizer or Moderna jab, official have announced.The UK’s four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period after Covid-19 vaccines should be temporarily suspended to speed up vaccination efforts.After having a vaccine people are usually asked to wait for a period of observation to ensure they do not have an allergic reaction.In a statement the UKs four CMOs and four deputy CMOs said: “The 15-minute wait should therefore be suspended for first, second and homologous or heterologous boost vaccinations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

COVID passes: they can't prevent every infection but do make events safer

With more than 60 countries now reporting cases, omicron has policymakers scrambling. Compared to delta, this new variant is likely to be more infectious and less responsive to one or two doses of a COVID vaccine. It remains unclear how severely ill it makes people. Reports from South Africa suggest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Omicron data prompts fresh call to get booster jab

Health officials have renewed their call for everyone eligible to come forward for a Covid booster jab. It comes after early analysis by the UK Health Security Agency showed a third vaccine dose prevents about 75% of people from getting any Covid symptoms. The Omicron variant is spreading so quickly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

81K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy