As a FreightWaves story opined in May, it’s time the logistics industry took notice of Gopuff. Well, it has, and so have investors. According to a securities filing in Delaware first flagged by Prime Unicorn Index, the instant delivery company backed by SoftBank, Fidelity Management and Research Co. and Blackstone Group has raised $1.5 billion in what’s being called a series X raise, which could push its valuation as high as $40 billion, Axios reported. Multiple reports suggest the raise is happening in anticipation of a Gopuff IPO as early as mid-2022.

ECONOMY ・ 1 HOUR AGO