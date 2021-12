Agriculture is Georgia’s number one industry and on Thursday, December 9, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and the Lowndes County Extension Office held a local farmer appreciation breakfast and presented the 2021 Farmer of the Year awards, recognizing a large and small farmer from Lowndes or Echols counties. Jared and Justin Corbett with Corbett Brothers Farms was named Large Farmer of the Year while Aaron Horne with Horne Legacy Farms was named Small Farmer of the Year.

