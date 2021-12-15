This Week’s ‘Hawkeye’ Features a Shocking Marvel Return

It's official - Charlie Cox will remain the MCU's Daredevil, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed. He just won't say when we'll see that return. During an interview with CinemaBlend, Feige revealed that fan-favourite Charlie Cox will be back as Marvel's Daredevil: "If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil," he said. "Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen." Cox played the blind lawyer-turned-superhero Matt Murdock in the hit Netflix series, Daredevil. But with the series cancelled after a three-season run, it looked as though his time as Daredevil had run out. Now, it looks as though Daredevil will be back.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO