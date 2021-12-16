ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Model S Gets Boost With Jet Engine Upgrade

By Matthew Carlson
hackaday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla is well known for making cars that can accelerate quickly, but there’s always room for improvement. [Warped Perception] decided that his Tesla Model S P85D needed that little bit of extra oomph (despite the 0-60 MPH or 0-97 km/h time of 3.1 seconds), so he did what any sensible person...

MotorBiscuit

Elon Musk’s Menagerie Lets Loose Tesla Model S Plaid Everyone Is Afraid to Do 200 MPH In

Tesla offers a $20,000 carbon ceramic brake kit as a fix. The Tesla Model S Plaid is the car of the moment. Or at least, the newest Tesla was for a while. The Plaid is a drag strip darling, but some issues have started to emerge. Yes, that’s par for the course with Elon Musk, and, like many of the company’s alleged issues, this one is potentially dangerous for both the EV‘s occupants and bystanders.
CarBuzz.com

Someone Mounted A Mini Gun To A Tesla Model S Plaid

The Lockheed SR-71 "Blackbird" was a long-range, high-altitude, strategic reconnaissance aircraft capable of exceeding speeds of Mach 3, and was the world's fastest and highest-flying air-consuming manned aircraft throughout its 33-year career. So what does this have to do with a Tesla Model S Plaid with a minigun sticking out of its hood? That's what FullMag tries to explain in this YouTube video about a very unique-looking car. We all know that the Tesla Model S Plaid is a ridiculously fast car, and we've seen these machines modded by the aftermarket tuning scene, but we've never come across an armed version. Named the FullMag SR762 (a nod to the Blackbird), this machine looks ready to mow down hordes of zombies or take a chilled Sunday cruise through downtown Kabul.
motor1.com

How much quicker is a Tesla with three jet engines strapped to it?

The promise of rocket thrusters stuck to the back of the upcoming Tesla Roadster has to be one of the automotive industry’s strangest occurrences. The Roadster isn’t here yet, but Tesla hasn’t changed its plan to still offer this array of 10 booster rockets as an option for the upcoming sports car.
Autoblog

Win an EV | The best giveaways of the week, including a Tesla Model S

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze. Whether you like it or not, there will come a day when most, if...
teslarati.com

The Tesla Model Y is absolutely dominating China’s premium SUV sector

The Tesla Model Y is absolutely dominating China’s high-end SUV market, with the all-electric crossover selling 23,117 units in November. This allowed the Model Y to outsell some of the most popular luxury SUVs that have long been selling well in China, such as the Audi Q5 and the BMW X3.
carthrottle.com

Man Creates World’s First Jet-Propelled Tesla Model S

It’s powered by three jet engines, and he says he only ever uses jet propulsion when driving it!. Supposedly, the Tesla Roadster - once it eventually arrives - will have optional Space X rockets to enable a 1.1-second 0-60mph. A while ago Engineering Explained posted a great video working out whether or not these cold gas thrusters would deliver the ridiculous 0-60mph time. Rather than delve into the theory, though, what we have here is a more practical investigation.
insideevs.com

Is 2022 Tesla Model 3's Quality Worse Than 21MY? Owner Thinks So

There has been a worrying trend lately with some automakers regarding a drop in the perceived quality of their vehicles as a consequence of cost-cutting. For example, many have noticed that the VW Golf Mk8 doesn’t feel as premium as its Mk7 predecessor, featuring cheaper and harder plastics, fewer soft-touch surfaces, and fewer felt-lined areas. Golfs traditionally used to feel more expensive than their price suggested, but now the Mk8 Golf feels cheaper while being more expensive.
insideevs.com

Rich Rebuilds Finally Shows Finished Tesla Model S V8 In Detail

When Rich Benoit, the man behind the Rich Rebuilds YouTube channel, took his V8-swapped Tesla Model S to the SEMA show last month, it really got a lot of attention. But while he detailed most of the build process and many of the challenges he and his team faced while building it in several older videos, we had not been given a good look at the finished vehicle until now.
insideevs.com

Meet Vilner's Stylish Take On The Tesla Model 3

Bulgarian tuner Vilner has done work on the Tesla Model 3 in the past, however their latest creation is a lot subtler than their previous take - and arguably a lot classier as well. Based off a Model 3 Performance, Vilner kept the exterior stock meanwhile the interior received a complete overhaul.
teslarati.com

Tesla officially brings closure to the Model Y’s forgotten variant

Tesla has officially eliminated the possibility of the Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant ever entering production. Earlier this week, the company updated Tesla owner accounts with this vehicle reservation, advising them to change their orders. In February 2021, Teslarati revealed that the Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive...
insideevs.com

It's Official, Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD Not Going To Happen

Back in February 2021, word got out that Tesla wasn’t going to offer a Model Y Long Range RWD model, even though it had advertised it and had taken orders for it. At the time, reports emerged claiming that preorder holders were getting notifications that the Model Y LR RWD variant was canceled, although Tesla made no official statement on the matter.
Jalopnik

Watch A Tesla Model S Plaid's Brakes Catch Fire During Testing

The brakes on the Model S Plaid have come under fire recently for poor heat dissipation. Throttle House was one of the first to make the brakes a sticking point, but even Hagerty’s Randy Pobst (as told by Jason Cammisa on the Carmudgeon Show podcast) had little confidence in the heavy sedan’s ability to slow itself. Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained “definitely wouldn’t say they are” phenomenal track brakes based on how much mass the Model S Plaid carries, and the speeds it can achieve.
Popular Mechanics

This YouTuber Outfitted His Tesla With Jet Engines

YouTuber Matt Mikka attached a trio of jet thrusters to his Tesla Model S and took the car for a spin. The tinkerer completed the project, featured on his YouTube channel Warped Perception, in 42 days. In 2019, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, joked that forthcoming Tesla models would someday include...
electrek.co

Tesla stops taking Model S and Model X orders outside North America

Tesla announced to potential buyers today that it stopped taking new Model S and Model X orders outside North America. It now expects deliveries in other markets to start during the second half of 2022. The news comes from an email that Tesla started sending out to people who have...
insideevs.com

Check Out This Tesla Model S With A Larger Charging Flap: For CCS?

The new Tesla Cybertruck prototype was not the only finding in the latest Chile Al100's flyover video at the Tesla Factory's test track in Fremont, California. Also, a Tesla Model S test car was seen with a surprisingly big charging flap within the rear light segment, which appears to be similar to the one in the Tesla Model 3/Model Y cars.
