It’s that time of year. No, I’m not talking about Christmas. It’s that time when we slowly watch any hopes of a Devils playoff birth sink away for the 9th time in the last 10 years. This, despite having a great offseason and a solid start to the season. A roster that added a ton of talent with Bernier, Hamilton, Graves, Mercer, Seigenthaler (technically not an offseason addition), and Tatar has somehow still managed to find itself in 7th place in the division and 6 points out of a wild-card just a third of the way through the season. It’s a familiar story to Devils fans at this point, but certainly not one that gets any easier to watch.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO